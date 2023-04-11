Six years after tying the knot with Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King and having three babies, former MLB center fielder Jim Edmonds was accused of an extramarital fling.

King and Edmonds exchanged vows on October 24, 2014. After facing a series of highs and lows in their marriage, King revealed sensational details about Edmonds' infidelity in her blog titled, "I'm Sad" in June 2019.

“I called Jimmy, and he confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed. He paid her off to protect me, so I’d never find out,” the Real Housewives of Orange County wrote. Do I believe him? I don’t know. Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair, and he admits this to me.”

The news of Edmonds' extramarital fling just days after King gave birth to twins, Hayes and Hart, which troubled King badly. She was unable to forgive the former MLB player despite his claims that he didn't cheat her physically with the other woman.

After the RHOC alum's blog post went viral, Edmonds issued an apology for his "lapse of judgement" and "hurting his wife and family." The identity of Edmonds' other lady was disclosed in June 2019. She goes by the name Jennifer McFelia Villegas.

In October 2019, Edmonds filed for divorce, a day after their five-year marriage anniversary. In May 2021, their divorce was legally finalized.

Jim Edmonds has married for the fourth time

Jim Edmonds is all set to marry Kortnie O'Connor. (source: IG)

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds tied the knot with Kortnie O'Connor in September 2022, a year after finalizing his divorce from his third wife, Meghan King.

Edmonds and O'Connor got hitched in Lake Como, Italy, at a 19th-century villa, Giardino del Mosaica.

"The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie. For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness, " said Edmonds to PEOPLE when asked about the wedding.

"Most beautiful bride ever. Thank you for for being my rock. I love you!!!!" - Jim Edmonds

Edmond's marriage to O'Connor marks his fourth attempt of trying to find conjugal bliss. After getting picked in the 1988 MLB draft by the LA Angels, Edmonds made his big league debut in 1993 with them.

Edmonds subsequently played with LA Angels (1993-1999), St. Louis Cardinals (2000-2007), San Diego Padres (2008), Chicago Cubs (2008), Milwaukee Brewers (2010) and Cincinnati Reds (2010). He announced his retirement on February 18, 2011.

