In May 2021, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's alleged affair with TV personality Madison LeCroy resurfaced following his highly publicized split with pop icon Jennifer Lopez.

Apparently, rumors of a fling between Rodriguez and LeCroy swirled while the former MLB star was still engaged with Lopez. In an interview with Page Six in February 2021, Lecroy confessed to having spoken to A-Rod over the phone but denied getting into any sort of physical relationship.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancee with me,” the reality star said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eventually, months after this fiasco, Rodriguez and Lopez announced their split in a statement. In an interesting turn of events, Rodriguez's affair with LeCroy resurfaced in the news.

This time, though, Rodriguez's publicist, Ron Berkowitz, stepped up and came to his defense:

"I'm not sure who's looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories. They are factually incorrect. Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family," said Ron to E! News.

Amidst all the drama when Page Six reached out to Madison about the resurfaced affair rumors, she wished him well and was happy to put the controversy behind her.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were a power couple

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez and popstar Jennifer Lopez made an incredible pair. From investing in businesses together to co-parenting their children, the pair gave everybody couple goals.

The last thing MLB fans anticipated was their romance ending due to infidelity claims. Rodriguez and Lopez had met in 2017. They got engaged in March 2019 when A-Rod popped the question in the Bahamas.

Rodriguez and Lopez were about to tie the knot when, out of the blue, they decided to part ways. Lopez moved on quickly and married her ex-fiance, Ben Affleck, in July 2022. Meanwhile, Rodriguez started dating fitness influencer, Kathryne Padgett, only to call it quits months later.

Currently, the former MLB 14× All-Star is seeing Canada-based fitness enthusiast Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Poll : 0 votes