When is the Shohei Ohtani documentary releasing? Date, time and other details of movie exploring baseball sensation

Shohei Ohtani is going to be the subject of a major ESPN documentary. The sports network is going to take an in-depth look at the two-way phenom's life, sport and more.

This will be a great way for baseball fans to learn about the Japanese star aside from what they see when he plays baseball. When does it come out?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When is the Shohei Ohtani documentary coming out?

The Shohei Ohtani documentary is coming to ESPN+ on November 17. On that day, viewers worldwide will be able to watch and learn everything. It is titled Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream.

Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles Angels superstar has taken the baseball world by storm. He has morphed into one of the best pitchers in baseball while being one of the top hitters. He can strike someone out at 100 miles per hour and then hit a 120-mph home run the next inning.

This documentary aims to give fans a look at who he truly is. It is expected to take a look at his World Baseball Classic performance, which resulted in a win for Team Japan over Mike Trout and Team USA, and the All-Star Game.

Speaking about the documentary, Ohtani said via ESPN Press Room:

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to share my journey in this documentary. Hearing the stories shared by my childhood heroes has been truly inspiring. I hope this documentary stands as a testament to the importance of resilience, passion, and self-belief in the pursuit of excellence.”

ESPN has claimed that it will have unprecedented conversations with Ohtani, his coaches, and his teammates. Everyone who knows him and plays with him will likely get to speak on Ohtani.

Mike Trout may be in the Shohei Ohtani documentary

It will also be revealed why he decided to join the Angels in the first place, spurning teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees all the way back in 2018 when he posted.

Injury struggles, his level of play and so much more will all be discussed in what is looking like a huge project for ESPN.