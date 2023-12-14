When is Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers press conference? Exploring timeline of newest signing’s introduction

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is going to have an introductory press conference. This is standard fare for signing big free agents, and the Dodgers aren't going to reinvent the wheel here. They're going to have their newest superstar sit down and talk to the press wearing their blue for the first time.

According to reports, the first time Shohei Ohtani will speak to the press as a Dodger will be today at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET. The Dodgers are wasting very little time introducing their newest star to the media. It will be streamed on SportsNet LA and MLB Network.

Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers press conference today

For the first time since signing him to a record contract deal with a nearly unprecedented level of deferred payments, the Los Angeles Dodgers will show off their prized posession. Shohei Ohtani will talk with the media today and answer any and all questions they may have.

When is Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers press conference?

Upon his departure from the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani signed a record for US sports in terms of money. For 10 years, the Dodgers inked Ohtani for the small fee of $700 million.

However, they will be deferring most of that. $680 million is put off until after the deal is done, which allows them the flexibility to sign other superstars like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who they are in on.

They're also linked in on former San Diego Padres ace Blake Snell and are in trade talks with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tyler Glasnow, so Ohtani's press conference may not be the last one they host this year.

