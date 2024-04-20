“When things don’t go well I tend to swing” - Kike Hernandez discusses offensive challenges and future approach with the Dodgers

Kike Hernandez had a difficult spell in free agency this past offseason. From being almost unsigned to signing a one-year contract with the LA Dodgers, he had a rollercoaster winter before spring training.

Before starting Friday's game against the NY Mets at second base, Hernandez sat down with Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA to discuss his offensive challenges and his future approach with the Dodgers.

She asked Hernandez about how he deals with the limited opportunities available to him in a stacked lineup and what his approach is when on home plate. Kike said:

"Staying in the course. Undersatnding that the numbers might not be where you want to be but its only a matter of one good game and your numbers could look a lot different."

He further added:

"For me obviously the hits are not coming in bunches but I am just trying to put quality at-bats. For me when things don't go well I tend to swing more than normal and expand the zone.

"So, right now the focus is keyhole the zone and only swing at pitches that I can do something with and let the other ones go."

Kike Hernandez has been in the big leagues for ten seasons now and has spent time with some of the best ballclubs in the league. He won his only World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 before moving to Boston to play two seasons with the Red Sox and then returning to LA in the summer of 2023.

His experience in MLB is immense, bringing invaluable depth to LA's roster. Despite being used as a utility player on the team, he has been making an impact whenever he gets the chance to play inside the diamond.

Kike Hernandez hit his first home run of 2024 against the Nationals on April 16

In the second game of the three-game series against the Washington Nationals, Kike Hernandez blasted his first home run of the 2024 campaign with the LA Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, on a 1-0 count against Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, Hernandez smashed an off-speed slider into the left-center field to register a solo home run and increase LA's lead to 4-2 on the night, a contest that the Dodgers eventually won 6-2.

