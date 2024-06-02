"When he throws 100mph" - Olivia Dunne compares her excitement for boyfriend Paul Skenes fireballing fastballs to watching men in other sports

Paul Skene's girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, often posts videos and stories to show her support for her boyfriend, who is the MLB's top pitching prospect and currently pitches for the Pittsburgh Pirates. On Saturday, she shared one such video where she reacted to different sports moments.

Dunne, who was wearing glasses, showed no emotion when the custom video read:

"When he throws touchdown"

"When he dunks"

However, she finally had a gushing reaction when the following was read:

"When he throws 100 mph:)"

The reaction was understandable given the routine for the 2023 first-overall pick to throw 100-mph fireballs at will.

Olivia Dunne feels it's "harder to be in the stands" watching Paul Skenes

Earlier on May 11, Paul Skenes made his much-anticipated debut for the Pirates against the Chicago Cubs. Olivia Dunne and his loved ones were in the suits at PNC Park to watch his fan hitters and get the win for his club.

During the third inning of the game, the broadcasters interviewed Dunne. When asked to compare what is more nerve-wracking—her performing or seeing Skenes' pitch from the mound—she said:

“I always say, it’s way harder to be the person in the stands watching because I’m not in control,” Dunne told the reporter. “I can’t control — I don’t know how to throw a 100 mile [per hour] fastball, but it’s hard to have no control. Especially with gymnastics when you’re just watching. But I know he’s got this and I just have a lot of confidence in him.”

Olivia Dunne credits watching him pitch as a "once in a lifetime experience" and says that she was glad that the Pirates came out on top with a 10-9 win. Skenes pitched four innings, allowing three runs on six hits, while fanning seven hitters.

Since his MLB debut, Skenes has started four major league games and is receiving high praise from many. Carrying a winning record of 2-0, Paul Skenes has pitched 22.0 innings, for a 2.45 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

