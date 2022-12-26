Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer found himself with his back against the wall late last year after a woman, who had only been identified as "Ms. Hill," accused him of sexual assault.

Ms. Hill and Bauer, who met through Instagram, first met up on April 21st, 2021. According to her, Bauer performed multiple sexual acts on her without consent during their first meeting. She went on to accuse him of allegedly choking her to the point of unconsciousness while also punching her in the face and genitals. Ms. Hill also claimed that he went on to initiate sex without her consent.

Bauer, on the other hand, clearly stated that he had two sexual encounters with Ms. Hill which were both "wholly consensual."

Bauer took to his social media account on Twitter to throw shade at the media and used the famous Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal to prove his point.

"I guess it's important to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions, huh? Apparently, not everything written in the media is true," Bauer tweeted.

He even posted a seven-minute video titled “The Truth,” which shared his account of the incident.

"I believe that allegations as serious as these should be fully investigated and not adjudicated in the media," Bauer said. "During the investigation, I've watched many draw premature conclusions based on an absurd amount of misinformation and false claims that have been circulated with absolutely no corroboration."

Bauer, who was initially placed on seven days’ paid leave by the Los Angeles Dodgers, finally accepted a 324-game suspension from the league. However, the suspension was later reduced to 194 games post a successful appeal on the 29th of April, 2022.

Trevor Bauer is a Cy Young Awardee

Trevor Bauer made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012. He has also played for the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he is currently plying his trade.

Bauer first appeared in an MLB All-Star game in 2018 and won the Cy Young Award in 2020.

In 2020, he led the league in both strikeouts and innings pitched before spending the remainder of the season on administrative leave imposed by the MLB due to his sexual assault allegations.

