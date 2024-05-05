When is Tyler Glasnow pitching next? Looking at upcoming start for Dodgers pitcher

Tyler Glasnow has been absolutely brilliant this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten everything they bargained for when they traded for the star pitcher. He's been their ace and then some, and he put in another excellent start last night in yet another victory, his sixth of the season.

That has many fans wondering when the ace will be back on the mound. Tyler Glasnow has not only been great for LA, but he's been arguably the NL's best pitcher. So when does he get to play again?

Glasnow will pitch again on Friday, May 10. Barring any postponements, delays, or changes in LA's rotation, he will start the series opener against the San Diego Padres. This is the team he made his season debut against in the Seoul Series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyler Glasnow's stellar season continues

The Tampa Bay Rays knew that Tyler Glasnow was good, but they couldn't afford to extend him. So, they traded him to the Dodgers, and he's proved LA right for making the move and extending him right away for five more seasons in Dodger blue.

Tyler Glasnow shut down the Braves on Saturday

Thus far, he's been worth 1.5 fWAR, second amongst all pitchers, and has six wins to just a single loss in eight starts this year. Glasnow has a 2.70 ERA and a spectacular 11.34 K/9 rate.

Already at 50 innings, he is proving to be a workhorse. There were injury concerns coming in, but he's handled the workload with ease. Glasnow is walking batters at a decent rate, but he's also limiting home runs and striking so many out.

That continued with an excellent outing against the vaunted Atlanta Braves on Saturday. The Braves offense is one of baseball's best, and he shut them down. Glasnow tossed seven complete innings with five hits, two runs and 10 strikeouts.

The Dodgers easily won 11-2, giving them the chance to sweep Sunday against what had been the team with the National League's best record. Glasnow has been a big part of LA's early-season success and why it will be so feared in October.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback