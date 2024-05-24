"When are umpires gonna be held accountable" - Fans frustrated after MLB admits that interference call on White Sox should not have been made

On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox took on the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of their four-game series. The club kept the game close but lost the game on a controversial interference call.

Down 8-2 in the ninth, the Sox rallied to make it an 8-6 game. Andrew Benintendi stepped up to the plate and hit an infield popup, making Andrew Vaughn return to second base.

However, the umpire deemed Vaughn was in Gunnar Henderson's path and called him out, ending the game. Afterward, the league reached out to the club, saying that the interference call should never have been made.

It was a deflating loss for the Sox who played well against one of the American League's top teams. The loss dropped them to 15-36, the worst record in all of baseball.

After hearing that the interference call should not have been made, fans rushed to social media to voice their displeasure. In no way does correcting a call after the fact help the club.

"When are umpires gonna be held accountable" - one fan posted.

"Hey we were wrong but we'll do nothing about it" - posted another.

"That was an atrocious interference call" - posted another.

It's not just white Sox fans who are upset about the call, it's fans from all over. They are growing tired of seeing umpires directly influence a game and want to see them be held accountable for their actions.

"That helps a lot after the fact" - said another fan.

"I for one am SHOCKED that the umpires screwed a call up in a big spot" - said another.

"If that's the case, should have to replay the last out of the game" - said another.

Fans are calling for the final out of the inning to be replayed. If the umpiring crew really made the wrong call, that would be the only logical approach.

This has been the kind of season the White Sox have been having

It has been tough for the White Sox to get the ball rolling this season. They are not the same club as they were in 2021, the last time they made the postseason.

While they fell short on Thursday against the Orioles, that has been the vibes around the Southside all year so far. While the addition of Tommy Pham has sparked a light, they are far away from being a competitive club.

