Vanessa Hudgens discussed the intense joy that comes with being engaged to Colorado Rockies shortstop Cole Tucker in a frank and endearing interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

The actress, who is renowned for her ability to play a variety of roles, discussed her newest movie, "Dead Hot," and revealed her spiritual side, but it was her engagement that enlightened the discussion.

Hudgens talked about the improvement her engagement had brought about. Her eyes lit up with happiness as she gushed:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You feel so safe like it is the best thing ever."

The celebrity said that the thought of changing after getting engaged frequently crosses her mind. She said that it feels different, evoking an unmatched sense of security, with a genuine smile.

The hosts, clearly delighted for her, extended their heartfelt congratulations, to which Hudgens responded:

"I love being a fiancée."

As Vanessa Hudgens continues to capture hearts on the silver screen, her personal journey toward marital bliss with Cole Tucker showcases a new dimension of her spirit.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens, a former "High School Musical" star, and Cole Tucker, a former Pittsburgh Pirates player, sparked dating rumors in 2020, when they were seen walking hand in hand in Los Angeles.

Hudgens later said that she was the one who had first made contact with the other person during a Zoom group call for meditation. She messaged Tucker on Instagram, recognizing that making the first move is not difficult.

The couple has been inseparable since then. Tucker has Hudgens' support during his baseball games, and Hudgens has Tucker's support during her work.

They reportedly got engaged in November 2022, which was celebrated with a romantic trip to Paris, according to rumors that surfaced before Vanessa Hudgens first showed off her engagement ring.