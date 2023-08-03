When will Justin Verlander pitch next? Predicting veteran pitcher's first game for Astros after trade deadline switch

As the dust settles after the MLB trade deadline, one name stands out in the shuffle: Justin Verlander. The veteran pitcher's return to the Houston Astros has ignited anticipation and speculation among baseball enthusiasts.

With the trade deadline drama behind us, all eyes are now fixed on Verlander's potential first start back with the Astros, and it seems like a clash against the New York Yankees is on the horizon.

The series starts today and ends Sunday.

Justin Verlander is expected to make his debut for the Astros against the New York Yankees this weekend.

Following his trade from the New York Mets, Verlander finds himself in familiar territory, poised to once again don the Astros uniform. While the exact date of his return to the mound remains a closely guarded secret, baseball insiders are buzzing with excitement at the prospect of a Verlander-Yankees matchup.

Justin Verlander vs. New York Yankees

Justin Verlander has made a name for himself as a Yankee nemesis throughout his illustrious career. His exceptional record and impressive 2.62 ERA against the Yankees in postseason play only add fuel to the anticipation.

Notably, Verlander clinched the 2017 ALCS MVP title in a gripping seven-game series against the Bronx Bombers.

Verlander's history against the Yankees isn't limited to his Astros days. Even during his short tenure with the Mets, he maintained his dominance with a stunning 0.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts in two Subway Series starts.

Verlander’s history with the Yankees saw him maintain a 0.75 ERA in two subway series with the Mets.

The potential Verlander-Yankees showdown promises to be a spectacle for baseball fans, characterized by high stakes and gripping moments. As the Astros and Yankees prepare to face off, Verlander's return to the mound is certain to draw a spotlight, showcasing his veteran prowess and reminding the baseball world of his enduring impact.

As Verlander readies himself to grace the mound once again, the baseball community eagerly awaits the clash that could unfold under the bright lights of the Bronx. One thing is certain: whether it's his signature fastball or his legendary curveball, Verlander's return promises to be a must-watch event for fans and enthusiasts alike.

