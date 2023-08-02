When will MLB The Show 23 go on sale? Start date, discounts and more

It is time to rejoice for baseball fans across the globe as the adored MLB The Show 23 video game is now available for a discounted price.

MLB The Show 23 became an instant hit among gaming enthusiasts and baseball aficionados after its release in March earlier this year.

A production of the San Diego Studio, MLB The Show was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The 18th edition of the renowned franchise is currently available up to 50% discount on the PlayStation store.

The fans will need to visit the official website to get their hands on the game, which will be available at a discount price until August 17.

The Standard Edition of the game for PS4 users is available at a cut price of $29.99 instead of the regular price of $59.99. It will comprise the game along with 5K Stubs.

The PS5 edition of the game is available at a discount price of $39.99, including Five The Show packs and 10K Stubs.

However, if gaming enthusiasts are willing to splash a bit more cash, they can get their hands on the Digital Deluxe Edition for $61.99.

The Deluxe Edition has plenty of offerings for users, ranging from 30K Stubs to various exclusive player packs.

Fans will get a Captain's Choice pack, a World Baseball Classic Choice Pack, 5 Gold Choice packs, 20 The Show packs, one Ballplayer pack, and double daily login rewards.

MLB The Show 23 is offering a discount on Stubs packs

If you already enjoy the game across different platforms, the sale also features a discounted price for a Stubs pack to smoothen your in-game shopping experience.

For the uninitiated, Stubs are the premium currency used in the game by users to purchase the best equipment in Road to the Show or elite Diamond Dynasty players.

Stubs help the users to scale up in the game faster, but it comes with a cost. However, users can not stop worrying about splashing a ton of cash on the game in the latest sale.

Users can get hold of a 1K Stubs pack for as low as $0.69, while the 5K pack is available for a cut-price of $3.49.

The 11K pack is available for $5.99 and the 24K pack for $11.99. For $49.99, users can grab hold of the mega pack featuring 150K Stubs.

MLB The Show 23 is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.