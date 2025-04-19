When will Shohei Ohtani play next? The inside scoop on the Dodgers star’s return timeline

After the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Shohei Ohtani's paternity leave, manager Dave Roberts gave an interview and shared the latest news on the topic.

The 30-year-old's move to the paternity list hours before their series opener against the Texas Rangers came as a surprise to fans. After making the announcement about the pregnancy in December, Ohtani and Mamiko did not share any further details until his leave was announced on Friday.

Rogers has since revealed that he is still unsure how long Ohtani will be away, but confirmed that he might return as early as this weekend. As per the rules, Ohtani can remain on the paternity list for up to three days, beyond which he will be transferred to the restricted list.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Friday's game, Dave Roberts said (via SportsNetLA):

"Shohei is obviously on paternity. He and Mamiko are expecting at some point, that's all I know. I don't know when he's going to come back, I don't know when they're going to have the baby but obviously they're together in anticipation."

When asked if Ohtani might return to the lineup this weekend, Roberts said:

"Yes, there is a chance. I don't know what day but there's certainly a chance."

Roberts confirmed that Shohei Ohtani will be replaced by Eddie Rosario in the Dodgers' lineup this weekend. While unsure of how things play out, the manager also confirmed that Tommy Edman will take over the leadoff spot while others maintain their usual positions.

Tommy Edman leads the Dodgers to victory in Shohei Ohtani's absence

Tommy Edman had big shoes to fill, taking over Shohei Ohtani's position as the leadoff hitter in the Dodgers lineup. However, the utility man proved he is ready for the job with a leadoff home run in the first inning against the Texas Rangers.

It marked Edman's seventh home run of the MLB season, putting him in the team lead. Playing at second base this season, Edman has been in hot form at the plate. Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith added RBI hits later in the game to secure a 3-0 victory for LA on Friday.

