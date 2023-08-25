When will Shohei Ohtani return? Expected time of recovery from UCL tear, explored

Shohei Ohtani’s unfortunate UCL tear has sent shockwaves through the Los Angeles Angels and the baseball community. The tear in his right elbow’s ulnar collateral ligament, or UCL, has forced him to bid farewell to pitching for the rest of the season. While he’s still in the running for the American League MVP award, this setback dampens an otherwise impressive season for the Japanese phenom.

UCL injuries, ofted caused by overhead movements in sports, can manifest as gradual tears or sudden traumatic incidents. The injury leads to inner elbow pain, potentially accompanied by a popping sensation and severe discomfort. Recovery methods range from rest and physical therapy to surgical intervention, dependent on severity.

Non-surgical recovery can span weeks to months, whereas surgery could keep a player out for up to a year. A crucial aspect of recuperation involves rigorous physical therapy to strengthen the elbow.

Will Shohei Ohtani be able to hit despite UCL tear?

While Ohtani won’t return to the mound this season, there’s a glimmer of hope as he plans to continue hitting. Similar to a past instance in 2018, he might attempt to play through the injury before opting for surgery. This decision could be influenced by his impending free agency, as he weighs his value against his personal health.

Ultimately, the timing of Ohtani’s return remains uncertain. The Angels face the challenge of managing his rehabilitation while preserving his long-term potential, making this an intricate balancing act in the world of sports medicine and athlete management.

