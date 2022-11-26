When will Trevor Bauer return from his suspension?

It seems that Trevor Bauer derailed his career as quickly as he rose to superstardom. The controversial pitcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers was handed a 324-game suspension by the MLB after he was accused of sexually assaulting, choking, and hitting a woman during two sexual encounters.

Bauer continued his downfall on Wednesday, losing twice in the courtroom. A judge denied his attempt to have the accuser's countersuit thrown out, while also dismissing a grievance against one of his former attorneys.

"Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer lost twice Wednesday, when a judge allowed the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault to proceed with her lawsuit against him and dismissed his defamation lawsuit against one of her former attorneys." - L.A. Times Sports

The suspension, which covers two full MLB seasons, is the longest punishment under the sport's domestic violence policy since it was instituted in August of 2015. Since the establishment of the new policies, fifteen players have been suspended under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy.

For Trevor Bauer, if he ever plays in the MLB again, he won't be eligible to play until the 19th game of the 2024 season. However, it would come as a surprise if any MLB decides to have him throw for them.

"one thing I would regret if Twitter did stop working is no longer having a direct line to tell Trevor Bauer what a fuckin loser he is" - @s_findlay

Given the backlash sports teams have faced when signing a troubled star, Trevor Bauer may have already thrown his final pitch in the Majors. Since he was a polarizing figure before the suspension, some fans are more than ready to never see him in the MLB again.

"Bauer believed his fanboys in thinking that his accuser not getting a restraining order legally established that he did not commit battery. Nope, and some of us were saying this months and months ago." - Craig Calcaterra

Trevor Bauer's career statistics in the MLB

A winner of the 2020 Cy Young award, Bauer was a mediocre pitcher at best before the shortened 2020 season. While some of that success could be tied to his reported use of Spider Tack before his suspension, he had his two of his best seasons in the Majors.

In 2021, the controversial starter finished with an 8-5 record along with a 2.59 ERA. He also racked up 137 strikeouts in what might have been his final season in the MLB.

