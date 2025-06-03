When will Tyler Glasnow return to the mound? Dodgers GM shares latest update

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been plagued by injuries to the pitching staff, with star hurlers Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell being two of the biggest absentees for the defending World Series champions.
The Dodgers have 15 pitchers on the injured list and they have received more bad news about Glasnow's injury. The former Tampa Bay Rays starter was placed on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation on April 28.
While Glasnow was expected to return this month, his injury worsened during a bullpen session last week and he was moved to the 60-day IL by the NL West team.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared a demoralizing update on the ace, saying the team is unsure about Glasnow's return after his latest bullpen session.
" Tyler Glasnow threw a bullpen recently, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said his body is “not responding.” He’s still playing catch, but the team doesn’t know when he’ll get off a mound again," ESPN's Alden Gonzalez shared on X.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts understands Tyler Glasnow's frustration
Tyler Glasnow's injury history is no secret to anyone and the pitcher suffered an elbow injury last August that saw him miss the rest of the season, including the Dodgers' World Series triumph.
Glasnow who signed a five-year, $136.5-million extension with the team after his trade from the Rays, is frustrated by the injuries and Roberts feels his plight.
“I know he's just as frustrated as we all are [that] the process since we've had him, it just hasn't been linear, as far as getting him back,” Roberts said. “He's champing at the bit, so that's a good thing. He's very anxious to get back out here and help his team.”
Despite several arms on the injured list, the Dodgers are among the best teams in baseball this season, holding a 1.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West with a 36-23 record.