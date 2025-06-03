When will Tyler Glasnow return to the mound? Dodgers GM shares latest update

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been plagued by injuries to the pitching staff, with star hurlers Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell being two of the biggest absentees for the defending World Series champions.

Ad

The Dodgers have 15 pitchers on the injured list and they have received more bad news about Glasnow's injury. The former Tampa Bay Rays starter was placed on the 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation on April 28.

While Glasnow was expected to return this month, his injury worsened during a bullpen session last week and he was moved to the 60-day IL by the NL West team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared a demoralizing update on the ace, saying the team is unsure about Glasnow's return after his latest bullpen session.

Ad

Trending

" Tyler Glasnow threw a bullpen recently, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said his body is “not responding.” He’s still playing catch, but the team doesn’t know when he’ll get off a mound again," ESPN's Alden Gonzalez shared on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts understands Tyler Glasnow's frustration

Tyler Glasnow's injury history is no secret to anyone and the pitcher suffered an elbow injury last August that saw him miss the rest of the season, including the Dodgers' World Series triumph.

Glasnow who signed a five-year, $136.5-million extension with the team after his trade from the Rays, is frustrated by the injuries and Roberts feels his plight.

Ad

“I know he's just as frustrated as we all are [that] the process since we've had him, it just hasn't been linear, as far as getting him back,” Roberts said. “He's champing at the bit, so that's a good thing. He's very anxious to get back out here and help his team.”

Despite several arms on the injured list, the Dodgers are among the best teams in baseball this season, holding a 1.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the NL West with a 36-23 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More