"When y’all are ready to do a documentary on the real captain who whipped A Rods A** let me know" - Throwback to when Jonathan Papelbon wanted ESPN to produce a documentary on Jason Varitek

Former MLB player Jonathon Papelbon tweeted and asked when the World Wide Leader would produce a documentary about Jason Varitek, who served as the Boston Red Sox captain and of course, prevailed over Alex Rodriguez during an infamous 2004 brawl in response to ESPN's seven-part Derek Jeter docuseries, "The Captain."

"Hey ESPN when y’all are ready to do a documentary on the real captain who whipped A Rods Ass let me know!" – Jonathon Papelbon

Papelbon and catcher Jason Varitek shared a World Series championship during their tenure with the Red Sox from 2005 to 2011. Throughout his entire playing career, Varitek was a member of the Red Sox, serving as their catcher from 1997 to 2011. He is now the club's coordinator for game planning and catching coach.

On July 24, 2004, Varitek shoved his catcher's mitt in Rodriguez's face, sparking a bench-clearing brawl. This only fueled the flames of the already intense rivalry between the Yankees and Red Sox.

The Yankee-Red Sox rivalry is well-known. It is one of the most heated rivalries in American sports. This is probably because these two teams have both played in the American League for more than 120 seasons.

The Red Sox spent 86 years without winning the World Series when then-owner Harry Frazee transferred star player Babe Ruth to the Yankees in 1919. The superstition known as the "Curse of the Bambino" is one of the most well-known aspects of the rivalry as a result of this.

Jason Varitek’s celebrated MLB career

Former catcher Varitek now works as a baseball coach. He is the Red Sox's coordinator for game planning at the moment. Varitek spent his entire 15-year MLB career with the Red Sox after being dealt with by the Seattle Mariners as a minor league talent.

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox - Game Two

Varitek, a catcher for the 2004 and 2007 World Series championship teams and a three-time All-Star, Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award winner, was regarded as a team captain and one of the team's leaders.

He became the Red Sox's fourth captain in 1923.

Varitek caught four no-hitters, setting an MLB record that was eventually matched by Carlos Ruiz.

