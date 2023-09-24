When is the Yankees game starting today? Yet another rain delay disrupts D'backs clash, new start time announced

The New York Yankees continue to fight the weather. Their second matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks last night was postponed due to inclement weather, with a Monday make-up date established. Now, what was supposed to be the series finale is also experiencing weather issues.

The first pitch is now scheduled for 2:25, nearly an hour after Yankees-Diamondbacks was supposed to start.

Yankees Rain Delay account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said:

"12:50pm Sunday Yankees Rain Delay Update: An area of showers moving northwest are likely causing the delayed start. Once they pass, it looks like there will be maybe a couple of hours that are dry enough for baseball."

The game was an afternoon slate, and it's not going to start on time. It was initially scheduled for 1:35, but that time frame will likely be changed. Currently, the team has not stated a set time for the beginning of the game, but the above update provides clarity.

Based on the forecast, rain is moving in quickly. There will be a delay, but it doesn't appear to be one that will last a long time. Looking ahead, the forecast suggests that there will be a couple of hours worth of dry playing time, so the teams won't want to waste that.

Yankees fighting rain to stave off elimination

The Yankees are fighting for their postseason lives as well as fighting the weather. Their rain cancellation last night could be the only reason they are still technically alive.

The Yanks are needing wins and other teams losses. They trail the Houston Astros by 6.5 games for the third wild card spot with eight games left. They can't afford any more losses, or their slim chances will end.

The Yankees may be hurt by the rain, though. If they end up having to play a double-header (which is unlikely), it could sink their chances. Sweeping a double-header is hard to do, which means they'd likely lose one and give their chances a final blow.

As it stands, the game will eventually start, but it will be impacted by rain as the day continues on.