When is Yankees Old-Timers’ Day? Derek Jeter's participation announced among other legends

Time flies indeed. Nine years after his retirement, Derek Jeter is set to attend his first New York Yankees Old-Timers’ Day, the club announced earlier today.

This year’s Old-Timers’ Day festivities are going to mark the 75th edition of the annual event, and will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Yankees’ illustrious 1998 World Series championship squad

The event will blend traditional player introductions with a fresh twist – a roundtable-style Q&A session. Fans will have the unique opportunity to hear personal anecdotes and insights from these Yankees legends, providing a behind-the-scenes look at the team's storied past.

Jeter’s participation is undoubtedly an eagerly anticipated highlight of the event. It will be The Captain’s first appearance as an Old-Timer.

Jeter will be joined by a roster of 29 former Yankees players. Nine Monument Park inductees will be in attendance, including seven players whose numbers have been retired by the Yankees.

Besides Jeter, the distinguished group comprises Mariano Rivera (42), Joe Torre (6), Ron Guidry (49), Tino Martinez, Paul O'Neill (21), Andy Pettitte (46), Jorge Posada (20), and Willie Randolph. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and 2009 World Series MVP Hideki Matsui are also expected to be present.

In a touching tribute, the event will also honor the widows of four Yankees legends – Diana Munson, Joan Ford, Kay Murcer, and Jill Martin.

75th Yankees Old-TImers’ Day: Full roster, timing and broadcast information

Just like last year, there won't be an official game during the event, The 75th Yankees Old-Timers’ Day will take place on Saturday, September 9, at Yankee Stadium.

Here is the full roster for the 75th Yankees Old-Timers’ Day:

Jesse Barfield

Aaron Boone

*Ryan Bradley

Scott Brosius

Jim Bruske

*Mike Buddie

Homer Bush

David Cone

Bucky Dent

Brian Doyle

Todd Erdos

Mike Figga

John Flaherty

Joan Ford (widow of Whitey Ford)

Ron Guidry

Charlie Hayes

Orlando “El Duque” Hernández

Mike Jerzembeck

Derek Jeter (Hall of Famer)

Graeme Lloyd

Jill Martin (widow of Billy Martin)

Tino Martinez

Hideki Matsui

Ramiro Mendoza

Gene Monahan

Diana Munson (widow of Thurman Munson)

Kay Murcer (widow of Bobby Murcer)

Jeff Nelson

Paul O’Neill

Andy Pettitte

Jorge Posada

Tim Raines (Hall of Fame)

Willie Randolph

Mariano Rivera (Hall of Fame)

Mickey Rivers

Luis Sojo

Shane Spencer

Mike Stanton

Darryl Strawberry

Jay Tessmer

Joe Torre (Hall of Fame)

David Wells

Roy White

Fans are expected to be in their seats by 12:00 pm ET. YES Network will broadcast the entire ceremony, followed by the Yankees’ 2:05 p.m. game against the Milwaukee Brewers.