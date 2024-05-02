When is Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitching next? Exploring details surrounding Dodgers pitcher's upcoming start

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has really rounded into form of late.

After a pretty disappointing Spring Training that bled into a horrible first start of the year, he's beginning to show why he was so coveted in the offseason. The rookie has thrown well, and many fans are looking forward to his next outing. When will that be?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto just pitched on May 1, so he's not going to be back out there for a little while. Ordinarily, it's every five games. That would put him in line to pitch again next Tuesday, May 7.

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't play today, May 2, and they will then have four games before the rotation flips back over to Yamamoto. The Japanese ace would be in line for that start barring any unforeseen postponements or issues.

That game will be against the Miami Marlins, so Yamamoto will have a prime opportunity to continue his dominance. Miami has the league's 20th-ranked offense by wRC+, so they haven't been hitting all that well and may struggle once again against LA.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has turned around after awful start

Yoshinobu Yamamoto lasted just one inning in his MLB debut. He gave up five runs and struggled to get anyone out. That was after a bad spring, so it looked like his $325 million contract was already a bust.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been red hot for a while

Slowly but surely, he's turned things around. He now owns a really good 2.91 ERA and is worth 1.0 fWAR. An 11.12 K/9 is among the league's best as well. If that first start were ignored, his numbers would be league-leading in many categories.

He has thrown 15 innings in a row without allowing a run. Excluding his first start, his ERA is 1.64. Yamamoto also has a 5.25 K/BB ratio. He's been nothing short of phenomenal and well worth the investment.

In Wednesday's action, he induced 13 swings and misses in six innings. Seven of those 13 came on his splitter, which has developed into a true weapon for one of the best young pitchers in the MLB.

