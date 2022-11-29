Where did Aaron Judge go to college? | MLB Players

As MLB free agency continues to roll on, so does the Aaron Judge saga. The hottest name on the free agent market continues to visit potential suitors, namely the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.

It's been a week since the American League home run king met with the Giants, yet no decision has been made. However, when it comes to potentially signing the most lucrative deal in the history of baseball, it's probably best to take your time.

The Game Day MLB @TheGameDayMLB The Giants are now the FAVORITES to sign Aaron Judge after touching down in the Bay last night The Giants are now the FAVORITES to sign Aaron Judge after touching down in the Bay last night 👀👀👀 https://t.co/x5bLTqewCL

"The Giants are now the FAVORITES to sign Aaron Judge after touching down in the Bay last night" - The Game Day MLB

A native of Linden, California (roughly 100 mph away from Oracle Park), San Francisco believes that they might be able to tempt the AL MVP to return home. Not only does the Giants have the salary cap space to offer Judge his desired contract, but him being a lifelong Giants fan certainly helps San Francisco.

The temptation to be closer to his family, along with a massive deal, may be enough to lure Aaron Judge away from the Bronx Bombers.

Not only was Judge raised in California, but he attended California State University in Fresno after declining to sign with the Oakland Athletics when he was originally drafted in the 31st round of the 2010 MLB Draft.

In the 169 college games for the Fresno State Bulldogs, Judge managed to hit 18 home runs with 93 RBIs, but he did have an impressive .345 batting average.

A's on NBCS @NBCSAthletics Hopefully this is the best thing Aaron Judge does on the field tonight... he just made a young Fresno State fan’s day Hopefully this is the best thing Aaron Judge does on the field tonight... he just made a young Fresno State fan’s day 👏 https://t.co/w3urEQOt82

"Hopefully this is the best thing Aaron Judge does on the field tonight... he just made a young Fresno State fan’s day" - A's on NBCS

After playing his collegiate career, Judge entered the 2013 MLB draft. He was selected 32nd overall by the New York Yankees. Some of the most notable players selected before him include Kris Bryant (second overall), Austin Meadows (ninth overall), and Tim Anderson (17th overall).

A look at Aaron Judge's 2022 MVP season

The New York Yankees free agent finished the season with 62 home runs, 131 RBIs, and a .311 batting average, en route to his first career MVP award. In what promised to be a tightly fought race for the AL MVP with Shohei Ohtani, Judge ended up receiving 28 of the 30 potential first-place votes.

Judge surpassed former Yankee Roger Maris for the franchise, as well as the American League home run record, by hitting 62 homers on the season.

Poll : 0 votes