New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe bore heavy expectations when he was selected as the 30th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. After all, the Bronx Bombers are not only the most decorated franchise in the league, but Volpe's shortstop position meant he would take over former captain Derek Jeter's revered role.

At the time of writing, Volpe has proved that he was worth the hype, as he came close to tying a record set by a Baseball Hall of Famer. The young Yankee shortstop recorded a base hit in 21 consecutive games and was just a game away from tying the great Joe DiMaggio for a New York Yankees upstart.

"Longest hitting streaks at age 23 or younger, Yankees history: June 27-July 21, 1937 Joe DiMaggio: 22, May 7-pres., 2024 Anthony Volpe: 21 *active, July 23-Aug 12, 1937 Joe DiMaggio: 21, h/t @Slangsonsports" —LMLB

Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio holds the record for the most consecutive games with a base hit recorded for ages 23 and under in the Yankee pinstripes with 22. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe's streak ended at 21, as he was not able to record a base hit in the series-finale victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Coming as a runner-up in any category might not seem much for some, but considering that Volpe came in second place behind one of the most prolific hitters and an eventual Hall of Fame player during his youth, it doesn't seem too shabby at all.

Anthony Volpe's prolific start for the Yankees

Despite the absence of ace Gerrit Cole, the New York Yankees are firing on all cylinders. Much of their success is owed to their resilient pitching staff, but a big portion of the credit must go to their batting lineup.

Case in point is the revelation of Anthony Volpe. In 2023, Volpe averaged near the Mendoza Line after finishing the season with .203, with 21 home runs and 113 base hits.

This year, the young shortstop is hitting .283, with six home runs and 65 hits through 57 games. He is on pace to double his base-hit total, as the season has just crossed a third of the total games played.

