Where is Juan Soto from? Exploring the nationality and ethnicity of Padres superstar

Juan Soto is a vital component in the San Diego Padres batting lineup. The 24-year-old in has impressed everyone winning plenty of individual accolades and even the World Series title with the Washington Nationals in 2019.

After playing for a few minor league teams, Juan Soto made his debut in 2018 for the Washington Nationals, finishing runner up to the National League Rookie of the Year title. In 2019, he won the Babe Ruth Award for stellar performances in the postseason that helped the Nationals to a championship win.

After displaying sustained individual prowess, winning an NL batting title, the Silver Slugger award and an All-Star apperance in 2020-21, Juan Soto made the move to the San Diego Padres. Soto was traded in the midseason for six other players in a trade which had immense magnitude.

Currently at the San Diego Padres, Soto has joined the likes of Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts. The quartet of the Padres is heavily favoured to come big this season as they look to make it deep into the playoffs.

Soto was born in Santo Dominigo in the Dominican Republic. He was born to Juan Soto Sr. and Belkis Pacheco who raised him alongside an older sister and a younger brother. His father, a local salesman, encouraged his kids to take up baseball. He was a catcher, himself, in one of the local men's leagues.

The Dominican's younger brother is also a baseball player, specialising in the outfielder and third baseman position. Like his older brother, he is to sign with the Washington Nationals as an international free agent, once eligible at the end of 2023.

Juan Soto's decent start to the 2023 season

Soto has made a decent start to the 2023 regular season, batting .216 after 10 games. He has been to the plate 37 times and got 8 hits out alongside 7 runs that he has scored for the team. The 24-year-old would be looking to improve on this status as the MLB season goes on.

