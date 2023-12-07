Where did Juan Soto grow up? Early life of Yankees' newest superstar explored

On December 6, Juan Soto came to the New York Yankees alongside teammate Trent Grisham. The seven-player deal was, without a doubt, the most significant of the offseason so far.

Soto's story began on October 25, 1998, in Santo Domingo, the capital and largest city of the Dominican Republic. Known for being possibly the most baseball-obsessed country in the world, Soto picked up a bat very early in life.

"Juan Soto’s parents got to see their 21-year-old son take @MLB by storm in one of the single greatest October stretches baseball has ever seen." - Bobby Trosset

Born to Juan Sr and mother Belkis, Soto has an older sister and younger brother. Central to his baseball journey, Soto was pictured with his parents in a heartwarming embrace after he won the 2019 World Series as a member of the Washington Nationals.

Juan Soto's younger brother is named Elian. Nearly eight years younger than Juan, Elian signed with the Nationals as an international free agent in 2023. Elian spent this past summer playing in the Dominican Summer Leagues.

Growing up, Soto's favorite player was New York Yankees second baseman Robinson Cano. Although he admits to not being an overly scholastic student, Soto credits his mother for his proficiency in English through speaking the language at home.

"Every Juan Soto homer to the tune of Taylor Swift’s Welcome to New York (via @FrankieG1998)" - Jomboy Media

In 2022, Soto was traded from the Nationals to the San Diego Padres. After a 2022 season that saw the Padres make it all the way to the NLCS, he turned on the gas in 2023.

This past season, the youngster hit .275/.410/.519 with 109 RBIs, a career-high 35 home runs. Additionally, his 132 walks were enough for him to lead the league in the category for the third time in his relatively short career.

Juan Soto will now have the chance to play on baseball's biggest stage

For millions of young baseball players in the Dominican Republic, taking the field in the iconic Yankees pinstripes is the stuff of dreams. Next year, Soto will have the opportunity to do just that. While it is not certain how long he will be in New York, the chance is not one that comes often.

Expect to see Juan Sr. and Belkis in the stands cheering on their son as he continues to achieve his dreams in 2024.

