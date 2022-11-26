Justin Verlander was born on February 20, 1983, to Richard and Kathy Verlander. Justin is a two-time World Series champion and is well-known. At Goochland High School, where he was a student, he was identified as a prospective professional baseball player and displayed the skills he had learned at the Richmond Baseball Academy, which he had attended when he was younger.

Verlander graduated from high school and enrolled at Old Dominion University. During his time at the institution, he participated in college baseball and coached the team to a number of important wins and awards. He did this in order to establish himself as a legendary figure in the sport of college baseball.

Verlander assisted the US national team in achieving a silver medal finish at the Pan American Games in 2003, placing them in second place. He earned the 2002 CAA Rookie of the Year honor and went on to win every other CAA award throughout his time in college, thanks to a number of outstanding performances. Nevertheless, he was recognized as the top male athlete in 2004 by the Old Dominion University Alumni Association.

Justin Verlander for the Monarchs

From 1995 through 2004, Guzzo presided over the Monarchs for 10 seasons. Old Dominion won two CAA regular season championships (1996, 2000), two CAA tournament championships (1995, 1996), and made three NCAA Regional berths during his career (1995, 1996, 2000).

From 2002 to 2004, Verlander started all 46 of the Monarchs' games in which he pitched. With 427 strikeouts in 335.2 innings of work, or 11.5 per nine innings, he holds the record for the most strikeouts in ODU, the Colonial Athletic Association, and the Commonwealth of Virginia's history. He also has 21 career victories.

Verlander, who was chosen in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Detroit Tigers, has a professional background that rivals that of any other right-handed pitcher of this generation. Guzzo has watched his former student amass eye-popping stats and prestigious awards while pitching, but he never saw him perform as well as he did in the American League Championship Series last weekend.

How it's going

For the Houston Astros, Verlander went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts, leading the American League in victories, ERA, WHIP (0.83), opponents' OPS (0.497), opponents' batting average (0.186), and hits per nine innings (5.97). Since Pedro Martinez's 1.74 ERA in 2000, he has had the lowest ERA in the AL. Justin Verlander, a powerful right-handed pitcher, has won three Cy Young Awards and two World Series in total.

