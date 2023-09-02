Where is Kolten Wong from? Dodgers pinch hitter's nationality and ethnicity explored

The Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Kolten Wong is making a name for himself in the world of baseball. His recent feat for the Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves has made him a famous name in MLB.

Wong blasted a three-run homer to the right field against the Braves in the eighth inning of the game on Friday. Wong was added to the Los Angeles Dodgers active roster on Friday. He didn’t wait before impressing the spectators with his amazing feat. Let’s take a look at the player’s nationality and ethnicity.

Wong comes from a place named Hilo in Hawaii. Wong aced baseball at the Kamehameha Hawaii High School and then the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Wong is of Native Hawaiian, Chinese, Filipino and Portuguese descent. He has Chinese ancestry from his paternal great-grandparents.

Kolten Wong’s MLB career so far

Los Angeles Dodgers' Kolten Wong gestures as he scores after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers for Friday night’s game, Wong represented teams like the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and the Seattle Mariners.

The Cardinals selected Wong in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft. In 2013, he made his MLB debut with the Cardinals.

Wong secured the title of the National League Rookie of the Month for May 2014. He has bagged two Gold Gloves and three Fielding Bible Awards while playing for the Cardinals as the second baseman.

The Cardinals declined Wong’s player option for the 2021 season, thereby making him a free agent for the first time in his MLB career.

Following that, he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers and played with them for two seasons. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners following the 2022 season.