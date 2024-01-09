“Where’s the dog in them?” - Former MLB player believes Yankees can get an ‘edge’ by signing Marcus Stroman

According to one former MLB player, the New York Yankees don't have that dog in them, a popular colloquial phrase used to describe athletes that just win and have an air of confidence about them. He also believes there's one free agent out there that could improve that absence: Marcus Stroman.

Stroman recently expressed an interest in signing with the Yankees. Reports have conflicted on whether or not the team shares that interest, but it's a bit of traction on an otherwise slow free agency cycle right now.

Xavier Scruggs, a former MLB player, believes Stroman's addition would be good for New York:

"The energy that Marcus Stroman brings to a club is unmatched. We saw it a lot last year early on with the Cubs. I think when you look at a team that can use depth and not necessarily count on him to be the top line guy, I think that that obviously is a good fit."

He continued:

"The mentality could be advantageous for the Yankees... Where's the edge for the Yankees? Where's that dog in them? I think Stroman has that and I think that could be something big for that rotation."

Whether or not the Yankees do have interest in Stroman, Scruggs believes they should.

Would Marcus Stroman be a good addition for the Yankees?

Former MLB player Xavier Scruggs brings up a good point on Marcus Stroman's free agency. Any team signing the former Chicago Cubs pitcher to be their ace might be unhappy, but the New York Yankees aren't doing that.

Marcus Stroman

Stroman wouldn't be a top starter for them. He wouldn't even be the number two starter. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon will top their rotation. Stroman, depending on how things turn out, might not even be the third starter.

Nestor Cortes Jr. and Clarke Schmidt would be competing for the third spot, and any one of them could get it. Stroman being there would improve the depth and give the team a back-end pitcher who's pitched well in the past. For depth and perhaps for that edge, a cheaper Stroman contract might be wise.

