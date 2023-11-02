Where To Find Texas Rangers World Series Merchandise

The Texas Rangers clinched their first ever World Series in franchise history with a game 5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Now the fans too have a chance to celebrate their win by acquiring special Rangers World Series merchandise including tee shirts, caps and other apparel.

The Rangers were quite dominant in the World Series dropping just one game at home in game 2. The momentum was with them all throughout their road leg in Arizona. In game 5, they had a shutout victory on the back of some solid pitching by the bullpen behind starter Nathan Eovaldi.

They were handed their first ring and championship in the post game ceremony. Immediately after their win, fans have flocked social media and the internet looking for official World Series merchandise.

Fans can access the best and official apparel from the fandom apparel company FOCO. The brand is an official licenser for all apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items etc. from different teams and leagues in North America. They have been a leading brand since 1998 and have been producing different World Series items for the last few years.

Texas Rangers Bobbleheads

Official bobbleheads can be purchased from the website for a minimum of $55. This collection includes replicas of various top players who have shown for the team this season. A 3-ft bobblehead can also be purchased worth $1800.

Texas Rangers replica trophy and glass ball ornament

Fans will also be able to order for themselves an entire replica of the World Series trophy worth $120 while the custom made Rangers glass ball ornament can be purchased for $13.

Other Texas Rangers accessories

A special Rangers World Series backpack can be bought for $15 dollars while a bear soft toy with a champions tee shirt can also be purchased for $17. A belt bag can be bought by the fans for $35.