Where to watch Dodgers vs. Giants? Live Stream & TV Listings explored - March 12

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are taking each other on today in Spring Training. It's a key matchup between rivals. The Dodgers are arguably the measuring stick in the National League, and especially in the NL West. The Giants have been aggressive this offseason, and they need to see how they stack up. Here's how you can watch and see how they fare.

Where to watch Dodgers vs Giants game

Television channels for Dodgers Giants

The San Francisco Giants play on NBC Sports Bay Area. This will be the home of all their regular season matchups, and you can catch the spring training game there as well.

The Los Angeles Dodgers play on Spectrum SportsNet LA. This is the home for all their games, and this one will be there as well. Catch all the action on the local, team-friendly broadcast.

Keep in mind that both channels are local. If you're not in the LA or San Fran area, you will not be able to access these broadcasts on your television. You may have NBC Sports, but it's always local to your region.

Live streaming for Dodgers vs Giants

The only streaming option, and only alternative to the local broadcasts, for the game between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers is Fubo.TV. This is a live TV surrogate option. It functions much like a cable package, but from an app.

How to watch Dodgers vs Giants today

Unfortunately, this does not come without a hefty price. It costs $74.99 a month. They do offer a one-time free trial that lasts a week. If you've never made an account with them, you can take advantage of that.

Your account can only do that once, though, so it's a good idea to plan it out and try to take full advantage of the week's television broadcasts. It gives you access to multiple MLB Spring Training games throughout the week, so you could use it for more than just this game. Regrettably, the Dodgers' Opening Day is March 20, which is just past that week-long trial.

