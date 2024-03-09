Where to watch Dodgers vs. Rangers? Live Stream, TV Listings & more - March 9

On March 9, the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the World Series-defending Texas Rangers for the second time this spring. The team's first Cactus League date, which took place on February 28, resulted in a 6-4 victory for Texas. Now, at home, the Dodgers will seek to make things even.

As every baseball fan knows by now, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes has been very busy this offseason. In addition to bringing big names aboard like Teoscar Hernandez, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the team also inked superstar Shohei Ohtani to a record-shattering $700 million contract.

With a record of 10-3, LA remains atop the spring training leaderboard. With a 8-5 composition to date, the Rangers are not far behind.

"Spring Training. Camelback Ranch, AZ. 09/3. 17h05, Michael Grove (RHP) - LAD Yerry Rodriguez (RHP) - TX" - Dodgers da Massa

Where to watch Dodgers vs. Rangers

The meeting between the Dodgers and the Texas Rangers will take place just after 1 pm local time on March 9. Action will get underway from Camelback Ranch, the Dodgers' official spring training location.

For fans in the Los Angeles area, the game will be broadcasted on Spectrum SportsNet LA. Conversely, fans who reside in Texas will be able to see the action on Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

For the Dodgers, right-hander Michael Grove is expected to get the start, while the Rangers will give the ball to Yerry Rodriguez. Both pitchers are young with very little MLB experience, undoubtedly eager to make an impact in this contest.

Streaming options for Dodgers vs Rangers

An increasing number of fans are opting to catch spring training action on livestreaming platforms. While a variety of options exist for those who want to stream, some options make more sense than others.

Many individuals have turned to fubo, a popular streaming service, to catch MLB action over the past few years. By incorporating a cable format, fubo allows users to switch between various livestreams of concurrent games, similarly to how it might be done with a television.

For the ability to catch this game on fubo, a monthly membership fee of $74.99 will be required. Although the price may seem steep to some, the wide range of functionalities, coupled with a wide ranger of choice is attractive to many. Moreover, a seven-day free trial is offered to those wishing to sample fubo's streaming capacities.

