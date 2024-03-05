Where to watch Giants vs. Brewers? Live Stream, TV listings & more - Mar. 5

The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers are facing off today in a key spring training matchup.

They have not gotten off to incredible starts, but both are hopeful to be able to turn in a playoff run this regular season after undergoing some major changes in the offseason. Today's game is another step towards that goal. Here's how fans can catch a glimpse of the action.

Where to watch Giants vs. Brewers?

The game between the two teams will be held at 3:05 pm EST. That's pretty standard for Spring Training games.

Most of them occur at 1:05 local time, and the game is being held two time zones away from EST on Tuesday. It's a pretty big matchup for both squads who are continuing to work towards the regular season.

Channels for Giants vs. Brewers

Where can I watch the Giants game today?

The San Francisco Giants broadcast can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area. This channel holds their games regularly, and it's one of the few options for their spring games as well. That's exclusively in the San Francisco area, though.

For the Milwaukee Brewers, Bally Sports Wisconsin has been the home of their games for a long time. The Diamond Sports bankruptcy has thrown things into confusion, but MLB.TV has taken up the mantle for them.

Streaming options for Giants vs. Brewers

The only streaming option for the game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants is Fubo.TV.

This is a live television stand-in option, which means it allows you to watch channels as they would be if you had cable. It means that you could get the broadcast for the game and others down the line.

Unfortunately, this is a costly subscription. It costs $74.99 a month unless you've never used it before. If this is your first time, you can make use of a one-week free trial that they grant.

Your account can only do that once, though. It gives you access to multiple MLB Spring Training games throughout the week.

