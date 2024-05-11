Where to watch Paul Skenes' MLB debut? Exploring TV listings and live stream options for Pirates-Cubs game 

On Wednesday, the Pirates announced that they will add Paul Skenes to their big-league roster. From the first overall pick at last year's draft, many within the organization and beyond will be eager to get a glimpse of.

The announcement came with the stipulation that the 21-year-old phenom will start in the Pirates Saturday affair against the Chicago Cubs. His promotion comes after a very solid performance during the previous month in Triple-A Indianapolis.

"Good morning! It’s Paul Skenes Day. Watch him make his MLB debut vs. the Cubs at 4 pm ET on @MLBNetwork" - MLB

Skenes is expected to take to the field at 3 pm CT to take on the Chicago Cubs. The game will be shown on MLB Network, which can be viewed through a variety of streaming platforms like fubo, DirecTVstream, MLB.TV or the MLB app.

Moreover, individuals will be able to watch the game on cable depending on their geographic location. For viewers in Chicago, Marquee Sports Network is expected to cover the game, while fans in Pittsburgh can watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

A alumnus of LSU, Paul Skenes went 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA in his freshman season, winning the College World Series. After he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Skenes inked a massive $9.2 million bonus.

"Jackson Holliday vs. Paul Skenes in Spring Breakout is an AB we’ll watch for years." - MLB

While many expected Skenes to be offered a spot in the opening day lineup, it was not to be. Pirates GM Ben Cherington insisted that Skenes spend some time in the minors to "check some boxes." Before his promotion, the six-foot-six right hander had a 1.32 ERA and 45 strikeouts across 27 innings.

Paul Skenes' hard work is finally paying off

After his start against the Baltimore Orioles in spring training, many believed that it was only a matter of time before Skenes becomes an MLB-regular. After having lit up Triple-A, Skenes described getting the call. telling ESPN:

"He says, 'Are you really going to make me look for another pitcher on Saturday?'" the pitcher said. "I'm like, 'I don't know, am I?' He says, 'Yeah, you are. You're going to The Show.'"

With the hopes of the franchise's future now squarely on his shoulders, Paul Skenes will make his debut for a team that wants to see him succeed in every way.

