Where to watch Phillies vs. Astros? Live Stream, TV Listings & more - March 8

On March 8, the Houston Astros will go cross-state to take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Grapefruit League action. A rematch of the 2022 World Series, The fixture will be the first meeting between the two clubs this preaseason.

With a record of 7-5, the Astros currently occupy third place in the standings, while the PhIllies' 4-6 record places them in the middle of the pack. After this game, the two sides will meet once more this preseason, and then will not see each other until a three-game series, scheduled for the end of August.

"GOOD MORNING! Bullpen will not be empty today at BayCare Ballpark, Astros in town for 1:05 p.m. game. Tom McCarthy/Ruben Amaro Jr. on NBCSP+" - Larry Shenk

Where to watch Phillies vs Astros

The game will get underway at 1:05 ET on Friday, March 8 from BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida. Right hander Spencer Arrighetti will get the ball for the Houston Astros, while the Phillies' starter is not yet determined.

For fans in the Philly area, NBC Sports Philadelphia will be showing 13 of the Philadelpha Phillies' games this season, including this game. For fans in Houston, Space City Home Network has replaced AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and has resolved to showcase the bulk of the team's games this year.

"Big test for Arrighetti against this Phillies lineup in Clearwater. Most of Astros regulars are staying back in West Palm Beach" - Brian McTaggart

Streaming options for Phillies vs. Astros

This game will be included in the "Friday Night Baseball" package from Apple TV+. Apple TV+ has the rights to a handful of Friday games this year, and can be accessed for a price of $9.99 per month. A seven-day trial is available on the platform. In fact, fubo will be showing a total of six games on March 8, including the concurrent game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.

Although Apple TV+ has received praise as a streaming service, fubo offers a more holistic experience for viewers. Although fubo is costly, the service features a variety of streams, and allows subscribers to catch a variety of out-of-market games.

Unfortunately, Fubo comes at a cost of $74.99 per month. However, like Apple TV+, they are offering a one-week free trial, which allows potential viewers to assess the platform.

Additionally, Fubo subscribers will be entitled to a host of other spring and regular season games this year.

