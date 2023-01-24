Where to watch World Baseball Classic 2023: Complete TV schedule for WBC

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is set to kick off on March 8th and last until March 21st. It was originally slated to occur prior to the 2021 season but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

Now that we have the green light, fans are itching to see their favorite MLB stars in action in the World Baseball Classic. They are also wondering where they will be able to watch the games.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX All 47 games during @mlb’s premier international tournament are set to air across the FOX Sports family of networks. FOX Sports becomes the exclusive home to the 2023 World Baseball Classic!All 47 games during @mlb’s premier international tournament are set to air across the FOX Sports family of networks. FOX Sports becomes the exclusive home to the 2023 World Baseball Classic! 🌎 All 47 games during @mlb’s premier international tournament are set to air across the FOX Sports family of networks. https://t.co/2jltww7Nc5

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will be played across a variety of venues in the USA, Japan, and Taiwan. For this reason, the tournament has scheduled the games at suitable times in their respective time zones to ensure that fans aren't required to tune in at odd hours.

Team USA is the odds-on favorite. Captained by Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, Team USA features a slew of MLB talent that other teams will struggle to match.

Team USA will kick off their 2023 tournament against Great Britain at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, on March 11th at 7 p.m. local time. Team USA will play all of their group stage games in Arizona from March 11th to 15th. These games will be available to viewers in the USA on all Fox Sports platforms, as well as their online app.

JJ Cooper @jjcoop36 The 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule has been announced. The finals will be held in Miami and it's been expanded to 20 teams. The 2023 World Baseball Classic schedule has been announced. The finals will be held in Miami and it's been expanded to 20 teams. https://t.co/n4EdbshzmS

Pool D will play their matches at LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, between March 11th and 15th. Pool D features teams such as Venezuela, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Israel, and Nicaragua. These games will also air exclusively on Fox Sports.

For fans looking to check out the other groups, Asian and European teams are divided into Pools A and B. Pool A will feature teams from Taiwan, the Netherlands, Italy, and Panama, and their matches will take place in Taichung, Taiwan. Alternatively, Pool B, features Japan, Korea, China, Australia, and the Czech Republic. Pools A and B will be played between March 8th and 13th.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is set to be a major success

Fans are chomping at the bit to see some international action after a 6-year hiatus. Fox Sports will be broadcasting the games exclusively, allowing you to see your favorite MLB stars in action.

