Where will the MLB All-Star Game be held in 2023? Date, location, stadium, and other details

The MLB All-Star Game in 2023 is set to be held in Seattle. The Mariners will play host to the festivities all week long, culminating in the game between stars from the AL and NL. The Home Run Derby and everything else will be in that same stadium, T-Mobile Park.

The date is Tuesday July 11. On that day, the MLB All-Star Game will be held, with festivities beginning as early as Friday, July 7. Over the weekend and into the week, the events will take place in Seattle.

What to know about the MLB All-Star Game in 2023

As far as who will be there in Seattle for the MLB All-Star Game, the following players are finalists (Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. are confirmed starters):

American League

Adley Rutschman and Jonah Heim, C

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Yandy Diaz, 1B

Marcus Semien and Whit Merrifield, 2B

Josh Jung and Matt Chapman, 3B

Bo Bichette and Corey Seager, SS

Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Randy Arozarena, Yordan Alvarez, Kevin Kiermaier and Adolis García, OF

Shohei Ohtani, DH

National League

Sean Murphy and Will Smith, C

Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson, 1B

Luis Arraez and Ozzie Albies, 2B

Nolan Arenado and Austin Riley, 3B

Orlando Arcia and Francisco Lindor, SS

Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Michael Harris II, OF

JD Martinez and Marcell Ozuna, DH

Ronald Acuna Jr will start the MLB All-Star Game

FOX will have the MLB broadcast, so check local listings to see which channel that is for your television service.

