“Whether you want to believe it or not, he was good at it” - Longtime MLB umpire Joe West defends Angel Hernandez following retirement backlash

While umpire Angel Hernandez's retirement announcement on Monday led to a wave of approval among players and fans alike, former colleague Joe West defended the controversial figure. In his career of over three decades as an MLB umpire, Hernandez garnered an unwanted reputation for making disastrous on-field calls. As a result, the news of his retirement was welcomed by many.

Speaking on 670 The Score on Tuesday, West backed Hernandez, saying:

"I think ya'll gave him a raw deal... And whether you want to believe it or not, he was good at it."

Angel Hernandez started his umpiring career in the Florida State League in 1981 and made his major league debut in 1991. Since then, he has been an unpopular figure among many players and fans, as he earned a reputation for making poor calls during games. Having made his last appearance as an MLB umpire earlier this month, Hernandez released a statement on Monday, announcing his retirement.

For the majority of his career, the 62-year-old worked alongside veteran umpire Joe West, who had his fair share of criticism from fans during his time as well. Having retired from the game two years ago, West believes Hernandez was good at his job despite being unpopular. While it is true that being an umpire in the MLB is no easy job, Hernandez seemed to get himself into humiliating situations over the years.

Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia reacts to umpire Angel Hernandez's retirement

Among the many MLB players who have criticized umpire Angel Hernandez over the years is former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia. In reply to the umpire's recent retirement announcement, Sabathia posted a popular Looney Tunes GIF with the caption:

"That's all folks."

The former Cy Young winner was famously discontent with the umpire during the 2018 ALDS against the Boston Red Sox, where three of Hernandez's calls were overturned after the replay. It is clear that Sabathia is not a fan of the recently retired umpire, and it seems to be the prevailing sentiment among fans across the country as well.

