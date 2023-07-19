Which All-Star players have had 100+ RBIs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 19

The MLB Immaculate Grid's July 19th edition contains a cross between All-Stars and batters who have amassed more than 100+ RBIs in a season.

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid contains the 'All-Star' in the third column and a stat '100+ RBIs season batting' in the third row. Therefore, to 'immaculately' answer the cross, players have to guess the names of All-Star batters who have recorded more than 100 RBIs in a season.

Achieving 100+ RBIs in a season is quite a feat, but with the latest developments in baseball batting, getting to that figure is not uncommon. Plenty of players, in excess of 100 have achieved the record. Therefore, to name a player, you can go with the likes of Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani, among others.

Judge is a five-time All Star with the New York Yankees. After six successful seasons, he was named the Yankees captain as he became the first to hold the position since Derek Jeter's retirement in 2014. That came after a record breaking 2022 season that saw Judge breaking Roger Maris 'AL home run record with 62 blasts in the regular season.

He recorded 131 RBIs last season and was ad'Judge'd the AL MVP, but that wasn't the first major award for the outfielder. In 2017, in his first full season with the Yanks, Judge recorded 114 RBIs on his way to being named the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year.

Other All-Stars who have recorded more than 100+ RBIs in a season

Plenty of names can be guessed for this particular cross, including legends of the game, like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig or even recent controversial figures like Sammy Sosa, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire etc., who made their way to a 100+ RBI season, slbeit with a bit of help from PEDs.

