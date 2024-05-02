Which All-Stars have 10 pitching wins? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 2, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid will provide trivia enthusiasts with a very different approach to the popular game.

Ordinarily, there are players and teams to remember where there was any crossover. This time, it's all based on accolades and stats. Fortunately, we've got it all for you below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which Hall of Famers have 10 home runs in a season?

Pretty much all MLB Hall of Fame hitters have had 10 or more home runs in a season. That includes Edgar Martinez, Joe Mauer, Ken Griffey Jr., Babe Ruth, Chipper Jones, and Mickey Mantle.

Which All-Stars have 10 home runs in a season?

A ton of All-Star MLB hitters have had 10 home runs during an All-Star season, such as Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, Matt Holliday, Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Pete Alonso, or Julio Rodriguez.

Which Negro Leagues players had 10 home runs in a season?

Josh Gibson had 10 home runs in a season and played in the Negro Leagues. You can also use Willie Wells, Oscar Charleston, Edgar Wesley, Buck Leonard, or Rap Dixon.

Which Hall of Famers had 10-win seasons?

So many MLB Hall of Fame starting pitchers had 10 or more wins at least once during their career. You can use Bob Gibson, Greg Maddux, Cy Young, Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, or Orel Hershiser.

Which All-Stars had 10-win seasons?

Plenty of All-Star pitchers earned 10 wins during that season. Try using Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Nestor Cortes, Spencer Strider, or Clayton Kershaw.

Which Negro Leagues players had 10-win seasons?

Satchel Paige had 10 wins and played in the Negro Leagues. He is joined here by Bill Byrd, Bill Foster, Rube Curry, Andy Cooper, William Bell, Dave Brown, and Bill Drake.

Which MLB Hall of Famers had career .300 averages?

Derek Jeter had a .300 batting average for his career

Derek Jeter had a career average over .300 and is in the Hall of Fame. This is also true of Ichiro Suzuki, Ty Cobb, Vladimir Guerrero, Chipper Jones, Mike Piazza, and Tony Gwynn.

Which All-Stars have career .300 averages?

Derek Jeter would work here, too, since he was an All-Star, but you can also try out Luis Arraez, Pete Rose, Hank Aaron, Freddie Freeman, Jose Altuve, Miguel Cabrera, or Robinson Cano.

Which Negro Leagues players had career .300 averages?

There are several players from the Negro Leagues who had .300 batting averages for their careers. This includes Willie Mays, Jackie Robinson, Cool Papa Bell, Biz Mackey, and Roy Parnell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback