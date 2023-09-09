Which All Stars have a .300+ AVG season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 9

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid comes out with a new, head-scratching puzzle to test and delight baseball fans everywhere. Very quickly, the game has become a favorite for fans of all ages.

The Immaculate Grid follows a simple format. Users are presented with a 3 x 3 grid that has clues lined up along the x-axis and y-axis. Users must regard the hints to populate the squares with names of relevant MLB players. While team names are the most commonly used hint, sometimes a career achievement is used instead.

In a particularly generic puzzle, Immaculate Grid asked fans on September 9 to name All-Stars who have recorded an average of at least .300 once in their career. Let's have a look at some names.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 160. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

All-Stars who have recorded averages over .300 in a season | MLB Immaculate Grid

Over his ten seasons playing for the Boston Red Sox, Curacao-born shortstop Xander Bogaerts had four seasons wherein he recorded an average over .300. The five-time Silver Slugger saddened Red Sox fans when he announced that he would be inking an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres ahead of the 2023 season. So far in 2023 with the Padres, the five-time All-Star owns a .271 average alongside 17 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

"Xander Bogaerts in September - .519/.552/.889 (1.441 OPS)" - Al Scott

Current Toronto Blue Jays utility man Whit Merrifield has quietly been one of the most consistent hitters in MLB for the better part of a decade. In 2019, Merrifield's AL-best 206 hits as a member of the Royals led all qualified hitters to gain him his first-ever All-Star appearance. Also a former triples leader, Merrifield returned to the All-Star turf again in 2023.

Last year, Luis Arraez of the Minnesota Twins posted a batting average of .316, which was the highest in the AL. Moreover, it also spoiled Aaron Judge's hopes of the AL's first triple-crown in a decade after the Yankees star finished with more home runs and RBIs than anyone else in baseball. Now a member of the Miami Marlins, the Venezuelan is batting .350, and was an All-Star for a second straight season.

Expand Tweet

"The Colorado Rockies put 5 guys in the Infield to stop anything Luiz Arraez hit. He hit it to the Right Field to Win the Game!" - Nintendo Sphere

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil rounds out our Grid list today. Nicknamed "The Squirrel" for his agility, McNeil's .318 average in 2018 propelled him to his first-ever All-Star appearance. Last year, McNeil posted a .326 average, which was the highest value in all of MLB.