Which All-Stars have played with the Astros? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 6

The MLB Immaculate Grid of September 6 has challenged users to guess All-Stars who have played for the Houston Astros.

Throughout the league's history, 74 All-Stars have donned the Astros uniform.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most popular answer is eight-time All-Star Jose Altuve. Jose Altuve joined the Astros in 2011, back when they were still in the National League. Since then, he has won two World Series with the franchise: in 2017 and 2022.

A three-time batting champion, Altuve boasts an impressive career batting average of .307. Notably, his performance has been on an upswing, with an OPS exceeding .900 in the last two seasons.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers on September 6: Other All-Stars who have played for the Houston Astros

Justin Verlander

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander joined the Houston Astros in 2017 and is a two-time World Series champion with the team.

Verlander has an impressive 2.34 ERA and a WHIP of 0.829 during his six-year stint with the Astros. He is a two-time ERA title holder and has achieved the coveted triple crown. With nine All-Star selections, Verlander's excellence on the mound continues to show.

George Springer

Four-time All-Star George Springer won the 2017 World Series with the Astros. Springer's contributions were vital throughout the Astros' campaign and he was declared the World Series MVP.

Springer is a two-time Silver Slugger awardee. During his time with the team, he maintained a batting average of .270 and an OPS of .852.

Miguel Tejada

The six-time All-Star joined the Houston Astros in 2008. Despite his Astros tenure being only two years long, Miguel Tejada maintained a solid OPS of .762.

Tejada's consistency throughout his career earned him two Silver Slugger awards. He also became the HR Derby Champ in 2004, besting legends such as Barry Bonds and Sammy Sosa.

Here are some other answers for today's Immaculate Grid:

Kyle Tucker

Ryan Pressly

Alex Bregman

Carlos Correa

Will Harris

Fans can visit the Baseball Reference website to find out more MLB Immaculate Grid answers.