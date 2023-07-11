Which All-Stars have played for the Atlanta Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11

MLB's Immaculate Grid has just revealed the highly anticipated answers for July 11.

Today, we'll explore the history of All-Stars who have graced the roster of the Atlanta Braves. Over the years, the Braves have been home to numerous baseball legends.

Here are the All-Stars to have played for the Braves during their careers:

Year Player(s) 2023 Ronald Acuña Jr., OFOrlando Arcia, SSSean Murphy, CSpencer Strider, PBryce Elder, PMatt Olson, 1BOzzie Albies, 2BAustin Riley, 3B 2022 Ronald Acuña Jr., OFTravis d'Arnaud, CDansby Swanson, SSWilliam Contreras, DHMax Fried, PAustin Riley, 3B 2021 Ronald Acuña Jr., OFFreddie Freeman, 1BOzzie Albies, 2B 2020 Pandemic 2019 Ronald Acuña Jr., OFFreddie Freeman, 1BMike Soroka, P 2018 Mike Foltynewicz, PFreddie Freeman, 1BOzzie Albies, 2BNick Markakis, OF 2017 Ender Inciarte, OF 2016 Julio Teheran, P 2015 Shelby Miller, P 2014 Craig Kimbrel, PFreddie Freeman, 1BJulio Teheran, P 2013 Brian McCann, CCraig Kimbrel, PFreddie Freeman, 1B 2012 Chipper Jones, 3BCraig Kimbrel, PDan Uggla, 2BMichael Bourn, OF 2011 Brian McCann, CChipper Jones, 3BCraig Kimbrel, PJonny Venters, PJair Jurrjens, P 2010 Brian McCann, CMartin Prado, 2BTim Hudson, POmar Infante, 3BJason Heyward, OF 2009 Brian McCann, C 2008 Brian McCann, CChipper Jones, 3B 2007 Brian McCann, CJohn Smoltz, P 2006 Andruw Jones, OFBrian McCann, CEdgar Renteria, SS 2005 Andruw Jones, OFJohn Smoltz, P 2004 Johnny Estrada, C 2003 Rafael Furcal, SSMarcus Giles, OFAndruw Jones, OFJavy Lopez, CRuss Ortiz, PGary Sheffield, OFJohn Smoltz, P 2002 Tom Glavine, PAndruw Jones, OFMike Remlinger, PJohn Smoltz, P 2001 John Burkett, PChipper Jones, 3B 2000 Andres Galarraga, 1BTom Glavine, PAndruw Jones, OFChipper Jones, 3BGreg Maddux, P 1999 Brian Jordan, OFKevin Millwood, P 1998 Andres Galarraga, 1BTom Glavine, PChipper Jones, 3BJavy Lopez, CGreg Maddux, PWalt Weiss, SS 1997 Jeff Blauser, SSTom Glavine, PChipper Jones, 3BKenny Lofton, OFJavy Lopez, CGreg Maddux, PDenny Neagle, P 1996 Tom Glavine, PChipper Jones, 3BGreg Maddux, PFred McGriff, 1BJohn Smoltz, PMark Wohlers, P 1995 Greg Maddux, PFred McGriff, 1B 1994 David Justice, OFGreg Maddux, PFred McGriff, 1B 1993 Steve Avery, PTom Glavine, PJohn Smoltz, PJeff Blauser, SSDavid Justice, OF 1992 Tom Glavine, PJohn Smoltz, PTerry Pendleton, 3BRon Gant, OF 1991 Tom Glavine, P 1990 Greg Olson, C 1989 John Smoltz, P 1988 Gerald Perry, 1B 1987 Dale Murphy, OFOzzie Virgil, C 1986 Dale Murphy, OF 1985 Dale Murphy, OF 1984 Dale Murphy, OFRafael Ramirez, SSClaudell Washington, OF 1983 Bruce Benedict, CGlenn Hubbard, 2BDale Murphy, OFPascual Perez, P 1982 Bob Horner, 3BDale Murphy, OFPhil Niekro, P 1981 Bruce Benedict, C 1980 Dale Murphy, OF 1977 Gary Matthews, OF 1978 Jeff Burroughs, OFPhil Niekro, PBiff Pocoroba, C 1977 Willie Montanez, 1B 1976 Andy Messersmith, PDick Ruthven, P 1975 Phil Niekro, P 1974 Henry Aaron, OFRalph Garr, OFBuzz Capra, P 1973 Henry Aaron, OFDarrell Evans, 3BDavey Johnson, 2B 1972 Henry Aaron, OF 1971 Henry Aaron, OFFelix Millan, 2B 1970 Henry Aaron, OFRico Carty, OFFelix Millan, 2BHoyt Wilhelm, P 1969 Henry Aaron, OFFelix Millan, 2BPhil Niekro, P 1968 Henry Aaron, OFFelipe Alou, OFRon Reed, P 1967 Henry Aaron, OFJoe Torre, CDenver Lemaster, P 1964 Henry Aaron, OFFelipe Alou, OFJoe Torre, C 1965 Henry Aaron, OFJoe Torre, C 1964 Henry Aaron, OFJoe Torre, C 1963 Henry Aaron, OFWarren Spahn, PJoe Torre, C 1962 Henry Aaron, OFFrank Bolling, 2BDel Crandall, CBob Shaw, PWarren Spahn, PSecond-game additions: Henry Aaron, OF (injured first game)Eddie Mathews, 3B 1961 Henry Aaron, OFFrank Bolling, 2BEddie Mathews, 3BWarren Spahn, P 1960 Henry Aaron, OFJoe Adcock, 1BBob Buhl, PDel Crandall, CEddie Mathews, 3B 1959 Henry Aaron, OFLew Burdette, PDel Crandall, CEddie Mathews, 3BWarren Spahn, P Johnny Logan, SS (second-game addition) 1958 Henry Aaron, OFDel Crandall, CJohnny Logan, SSEddie Mathews, 3BDon McMahon, PWarren Spahn, P 1957 Henry Aaron, OFLew Burdette, PJohnny Logan, SSEddie Mathews, 3BRed Schoendienst, 2BWarren Spahn, P 1956 Henry Aaron, OFDel Crandall, CEddie Mathews, 3BWarren Spahn, P 1955 Henry Aaron, OFGene Conley, PDel Crandall, CJohnny Logan, SSEddie Mathews, 3B 1954 Gene Conley, PJim Wilson, PDel Crandall, CWarren Spahn, P 1953 Del Crandall, CEddie Mathews, 3BWarren Spahn, P 1952 Warren Spahn, P 1951 Bob Elliott, 3BWarren Spahn, P 1950 Walker Cooper, CWarren Spahn, P 1949 Vern Bickford, PWarren Spahn, P 1948 Bob Elliott, 3BTommy Holmes, OFPhil Masi, CJohnny Sain, PEddie Stanky, 2B 1947 Bob Elliott, 3BPhil Masi, CJohnny Sain, PWarren Spahn, P 1946 Mort Cooper, PJohnny Hopp, OFPhil Masi, C 1945 No game due to World War II travel restrictions 1944 Nate Andrews, PAl Javery, PConnie Ryan, 2B 1943 Al Javery, P 1942 Ernie Lombardi, CEddie Miller, SS 1941 Eddie Miller, SS 1940 Max West, OF 1939 Lou Fette, P 1938 Tony Cuccinello, 2BJim Turner, P 1937 Gene Moore, OF 1936 Wally Berger, OF 1935 Wally Berger, OF 1934 Wally Berger, OFFred Frankhouse, P 1933 Wally Berger, OF

What is MLB Immaculate Grid?

MLB Immaculate Grid is an immersive daily game that serves as the ultimate test for baseball aficionados. It presents participants with a unique 3-by-3 grid, each cell representing a distinct criterion closely associated with the sport.

The objective of MLB Immaculate Grid is to correctly identify nine baseball players who fulfill the specific criteria embedded within the grid. With only nine guesses at their disposal, participants must employ their analytical prowess and strategic thinking to strategically fill out the grid, aiming for a flawless score.

Every cell in the grid unveils a different clue, requiring players to delve deep into their hardball knowledge and keen observation to make accurate player selections.

It's a thrilling challenge that demands both familiarity with the game's intricacies and an ability to decipher the puzzle-like clues.

How to play the MLB Immaculate Grid game?

First, choose a player for each cell based on the criteria specified by the corresponding row and column. To be eligible for a team, a player must have played at least one MLB game for that team.

If a cell represents a team and an award, the selected player must have won that award while playing for that team. If a cell represents a team and a seasonal statistic, the chosen player must have achieved that statistic while playing for that team.

When selecting a player for a cell with a rate statistic (such as AVG or ERA), that player must have accumulated that statistic over a full season. Note that a player cannot be chosen more than once.

You have a total of 9 attempts to complete the grid. Each guess, regardless of its accuracy, counts as one attempt. Furthermore, you can select MLB players who are currently active or inactive.

