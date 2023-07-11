Which All-Stars have played for the Atlanta Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11

|2023
|Ronald Acuña Jr., OFOrlando Arcia, SSSean Murphy, CSpencer Strider, PBryce Elder, PMatt Olson, 1BOzzie Albies, 2BAustin Riley, 3B
|2022
|Ronald Acuña Jr., OFTravis d'Arnaud, CDansby Swanson, SSWilliam Contreras, DHMax Fried, PAustin Riley, 3B
|2021
|Ronald Acuña Jr., OFFreddie Freeman, 1BOzzie Albies, 2B
|2020
|Pandemic
|2019
|Ronald Acuña Jr., OFFreddie Freeman, 1BMike Soroka, P
|2018
|Mike Foltynewicz, PFreddie Freeman, 1BOzzie Albies, 2BNick Markakis, OF
|2017
|Ender Inciarte, OF
|2016
|Julio Teheran, P
|2015
|Shelby Miller, P
|2014
|Craig Kimbrel, PFreddie Freeman, 1BJulio Teheran, P
|2013
|Brian McCann, CCraig Kimbrel, PFreddie Freeman, 1B
|2012
|Chipper Jones, 3BCraig Kimbrel, PDan Uggla, 2BMichael Bourn, OF
|2011
|Brian McCann, CChipper Jones, 3BCraig Kimbrel, PJonny Venters, PJair Jurrjens, P
|2010
|Brian McCann, CMartin Prado, 2BTim Hudson, POmar Infante, 3BJason Heyward, OF
|2009
|Brian McCann, C
|2008
|Brian McCann, CChipper Jones, 3B
|2007
|Brian McCann, CJohn Smoltz, P
|2006
|Andruw Jones, OFBrian McCann, CEdgar Renteria, SS
|2005
|Andruw Jones, OFJohn Smoltz, P
|2004
|Johnny Estrada, C
|2003
|Rafael Furcal, SSMarcus Giles, OFAndruw Jones, OFJavy Lopez, CRuss Ortiz, PGary Sheffield, OFJohn Smoltz, P
|2002
|Tom Glavine, PAndruw Jones, OFMike Remlinger, PJohn Smoltz, P
|2001
|John Burkett, PChipper Jones, 3B
|2000
|Andres Galarraga, 1BTom Glavine, PAndruw Jones, OFChipper Jones, 3BGreg Maddux, P
|1999
|Brian Jordan, OFKevin Millwood, P
|1998
|Andres Galarraga, 1BTom Glavine, PChipper Jones, 3BJavy Lopez, CGreg Maddux, PWalt Weiss, SS
|1997
|Jeff Blauser, SSTom Glavine, PChipper Jones, 3BKenny Lofton, OFJavy Lopez, CGreg Maddux, PDenny Neagle, P
|1996
|Tom Glavine, PChipper Jones, 3BGreg Maddux, PFred McGriff, 1BJohn Smoltz, PMark Wohlers, P
|1995
|Greg Maddux, PFred McGriff, 1B
|1994
|David Justice, OFGreg Maddux, PFred McGriff, 1B
|1993
|Steve Avery, PTom Glavine, PJohn Smoltz, PJeff Blauser, SSDavid Justice, OF
|1992
|Tom Glavine, PJohn Smoltz, PTerry Pendleton, 3BRon Gant, OF
|1991
|Tom Glavine, P
|1990
|Greg Olson, C
|1989
|John Smoltz, P
|1988
|Gerald Perry, 1B
|1987
|Dale Murphy, OFOzzie Virgil, C
|1986
|Dale Murphy, OF
|1985
|Dale Murphy, OF
|1984
|Dale Murphy, OFRafael Ramirez, SSClaudell Washington, OF
|1983
|Bruce Benedict, CGlenn Hubbard, 2BDale Murphy, OFPascual Perez, P
|1982
|Bob Horner, 3BDale Murphy, OFPhil Niekro, P
|1981
|Bruce Benedict, C
|1980
|Dale Murphy, OF
|1977
|Gary Matthews, OF
|1978
|Jeff Burroughs, OFPhil Niekro, PBiff Pocoroba, C
|1977
|Willie Montanez, 1B
|1976
|Andy Messersmith, PDick Ruthven, P
|1975
|Phil Niekro, P
|1974
|Henry Aaron, OFRalph Garr, OFBuzz Capra, P
|1973
|Henry Aaron, OFDarrell Evans, 3BDavey Johnson, 2B
|1972
|Henry Aaron, OF
|1971
|Henry Aaron, OFFelix Millan, 2B
|1970
|Henry Aaron, OFRico Carty, OFFelix Millan, 2BHoyt Wilhelm, P
|1969
|Henry Aaron, OFFelix Millan, 2BPhil Niekro, P
|1968
|Henry Aaron, OFFelipe Alou, OFRon Reed, P
|1967
|Henry Aaron, OFJoe Torre, CDenver Lemaster, P
|1964
|Henry Aaron, OFFelipe Alou, OFJoe Torre, C
|1965
|Henry Aaron, OFJoe Torre, C
|1964
|Henry Aaron, OFJoe Torre, C
|1963
|Henry Aaron, OFWarren Spahn, PJoe Torre, C
|1962
|Henry Aaron, OFFrank Bolling, 2BDel Crandall, CBob Shaw, PWarren Spahn, PSecond-game additions: Henry Aaron, OF (injured first game)Eddie Mathews, 3B
|1961
|Henry Aaron, OFFrank Bolling, 2BEddie Mathews, 3BWarren Spahn, P
|1960
|Henry Aaron, OFJoe Adcock, 1BBob Buhl, PDel Crandall, CEddie Mathews, 3B
|1959
|Henry Aaron, OFLew Burdette, PDel Crandall, CEddie Mathews, 3BWarren Spahn, P Johnny Logan, SS (second-game addition)
|1958
|Henry Aaron, OFDel Crandall, CJohnny Logan, SSEddie Mathews, 3BDon McMahon, PWarren Spahn, P
|1957
|Henry Aaron, OFLew Burdette, PJohnny Logan, SSEddie Mathews, 3BRed Schoendienst, 2BWarren Spahn, P
|1956
|Henry Aaron, OFDel Crandall, CEddie Mathews, 3BWarren Spahn, P
|1955
|Henry Aaron, OFGene Conley, PDel Crandall, CJohnny Logan, SSEddie Mathews, 3B
|1954
|Gene Conley, PJim Wilson, PDel Crandall, CWarren Spahn, P
|1953
|Del Crandall, CEddie Mathews, 3BWarren Spahn, P
|1952
|Warren Spahn, P
|1951
|Bob Elliott, 3BWarren Spahn, P
|1950
|Walker Cooper, CWarren Spahn, P
|1949
|Vern Bickford, PWarren Spahn, P
|1948
|Bob Elliott, 3BTommy Holmes, OFPhil Masi, CJohnny Sain, PEddie Stanky, 2B
|1947
|Bob Elliott, 3BPhil Masi, CJohnny Sain, PWarren Spahn, P
|1946
|Mort Cooper, PJohnny Hopp, OFPhil Masi, C
|1945
|No game due to World War II travel restrictions
|1944
|Nate Andrews, PAl Javery, PConnie Ryan, 2B
|1943
|Al Javery, P
|1942
|Ernie Lombardi, CEddie Miller, SS
|1941
|Eddie Miller, SS
|1940
|Max West, OF
|1939
|Lou Fette, P
|1938
|Tony Cuccinello, 2BJim Turner, P
|1937
|Gene Moore, OF
|1936
|Wally Berger, OF
|1935
|Wally Berger, OF
|1934
|Wally Berger, OFFred Frankhouse, P
|1933
|Wally Berger, OF