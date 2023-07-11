Baseball
  • Which All-Stars have played for the Atlanta Braves? MLB Immaculate Grid answers for July 11

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Jul 11, 2023 06:19 GMT
MLB's Immaculate Grid has just revealed the highly anticipated answers for July 11.

Today, we'll explore the history of All-Stars who have graced the roster of the Atlanta Braves. Over the years, the Braves have been home to numerous baseball legends.

Here are the All-Stars to have played for the Braves during their careers:

YearPlayer(s)
2023Ronald Acuña Jr., OFOrlando Arcia, SSSean Murphy, CSpencer Strider, PBryce Elder, PMatt Olson, 1BOzzie Albies, 2BAustin Riley, 3B
2022Ronald Acuña Jr., OFTravis d'Arnaud, CDansby Swanson, SSWilliam Contreras, DHMax Fried, PAustin Riley, 3B
2021Ronald Acuña Jr., OFFreddie Freeman, 1BOzzie Albies, 2B
2020Pandemic
2019Ronald Acuña Jr., OFFreddie Freeman, 1BMike Soroka, P
2018Mike Foltynewicz, PFreddie Freeman, 1BOzzie Albies, 2BNick Markakis, OF
2017Ender Inciarte, OF
2016Julio Teheran, P
2015Shelby Miller, P
2014Craig Kimbrel, PFreddie Freeman, 1BJulio Teheran, P
2013Brian McCann, CCraig Kimbrel, PFreddie Freeman, 1B
2012Chipper Jones, 3BCraig Kimbrel, PDan Uggla, 2BMichael Bourn, OF
2011Brian McCann, CChipper Jones, 3BCraig Kimbrel, PJonny Venters, PJair Jurrjens, P
2010Brian McCann, CMartin Prado, 2BTim Hudson, POmar Infante, 3BJason Heyward, OF
2009Brian McCann, C
2008Brian McCann, CChipper Jones, 3B
2007Brian McCann, CJohn Smoltz, P
2006Andruw Jones, OFBrian McCann, CEdgar Renteria, SS
2005Andruw Jones, OFJohn Smoltz, P
2004Johnny Estrada, C
2003Rafael Furcal, SSMarcus Giles, OFAndruw Jones, OFJavy Lopez, CRuss Ortiz, PGary Sheffield, OFJohn Smoltz, P
2002Tom Glavine, PAndruw Jones, OFMike Remlinger, PJohn Smoltz, P
2001John Burkett, PChipper Jones, 3B
2000Andres Galarraga, 1BTom Glavine, PAndruw Jones, OFChipper Jones, 3BGreg Maddux, P
1999Brian Jordan, OFKevin Millwood, P
1998Andres Galarraga, 1BTom Glavine, PChipper Jones, 3BJavy Lopez, CGreg Maddux, PWalt Weiss, SS
1997Jeff Blauser, SSTom Glavine, PChipper Jones, 3BKenny Lofton, OFJavy Lopez, CGreg Maddux, PDenny Neagle, P
1996Tom Glavine, PChipper Jones, 3BGreg Maddux, PFred McGriff, 1BJohn Smoltz, PMark Wohlers, P
1995Greg Maddux, PFred McGriff, 1B
1994David Justice, OFGreg Maddux, PFred McGriff, 1B
1993Steve Avery, PTom Glavine, PJohn Smoltz, PJeff Blauser, SSDavid Justice, OF
1992Tom Glavine, PJohn Smoltz, PTerry Pendleton, 3BRon Gant, OF
1991Tom Glavine, P
1990Greg Olson, C
1989John Smoltz, P
1988Gerald Perry, 1B
1987Dale Murphy, OFOzzie Virgil, C
1986Dale Murphy, OF
1985Dale Murphy, OF
1984Dale Murphy, OFRafael Ramirez, SSClaudell Washington, OF
1983Bruce Benedict, CGlenn Hubbard, 2BDale Murphy, OFPascual Perez, P
1982Bob Horner, 3BDale Murphy, OFPhil Niekro, P
1981Bruce Benedict, C
1980Dale Murphy, OF
1977Gary Matthews, OF
1978Jeff Burroughs, OFPhil Niekro, PBiff Pocoroba, C
1977Willie Montanez, 1B
1976Andy Messersmith, PDick Ruthven, P
1975Phil Niekro, P
1974Henry Aaron, OFRalph Garr, OFBuzz Capra, P
1973Henry Aaron, OFDarrell Evans, 3BDavey Johnson, 2B
1972Henry Aaron, OF
1971Henry Aaron, OFFelix Millan, 2B
1970Henry Aaron, OFRico Carty, OFFelix Millan, 2BHoyt Wilhelm, P
1969Henry Aaron, OFFelix Millan, 2BPhil Niekro, P
1968Henry Aaron, OFFelipe Alou, OFRon Reed, P
1967Henry Aaron, OFJoe Torre, CDenver Lemaster, P
1964Henry Aaron, OFFelipe Alou, OFJoe Torre, C
1965Henry Aaron, OFJoe Torre, C
1964Henry Aaron, OFJoe Torre, C
1963Henry Aaron, OFWarren Spahn, PJoe Torre, C
1962Henry Aaron, OFFrank Bolling, 2BDel Crandall, CBob Shaw, PWarren Spahn, PSecond-game additions: Henry Aaron, OF (injured first game)Eddie Mathews, 3B
1961Henry Aaron, OFFrank Bolling, 2BEddie Mathews, 3BWarren Spahn, P
1960Henry Aaron, OFJoe Adcock, 1BBob Buhl, PDel Crandall, CEddie Mathews, 3B
1959Henry Aaron, OFLew Burdette, PDel Crandall, CEddie Mathews, 3BWarren Spahn, P Johnny Logan, SS (second-game addition)
1958Henry Aaron, OFDel Crandall, CJohnny Logan, SSEddie Mathews, 3BDon McMahon, PWarren Spahn, P
1957Henry Aaron, OFLew Burdette, PJohnny Logan, SSEddie Mathews, 3BRed Schoendienst, 2BWarren Spahn, P
1956Henry Aaron, OFDel Crandall, CEddie Mathews, 3BWarren Spahn, P
1955Henry Aaron, OFGene Conley, PDel Crandall, CJohnny Logan, SSEddie Mathews, 3B
1954Gene Conley, PJim Wilson, PDel Crandall, CWarren Spahn, P
1953Del Crandall, CEddie Mathews, 3BWarren Spahn, P
1952Warren Spahn, P
1951Bob Elliott, 3BWarren Spahn, P
1950Walker Cooper, CWarren Spahn, P
1949Vern Bickford, PWarren Spahn, P
1948Bob Elliott, 3BTommy Holmes, OFPhil Masi, CJohnny Sain, PEddie Stanky, 2B
1947Bob Elliott, 3BPhil Masi, CJohnny Sain, PWarren Spahn, P
1946Mort Cooper, PJohnny Hopp, OFPhil Masi, C
1945No game due to World War II travel restrictions
1944Nate Andrews, PAl Javery, PConnie Ryan, 2B
1943Al Javery, P
1942Ernie Lombardi, CEddie Miller, SS
1941Eddie Miller, SS
1940Max West, OF
1939Lou Fette, P
1938Tony Cuccinello, 2BJim Turner, P
1937Gene Moore, OF
1936Wally Berger, OF
1935Wally Berger, OF
1934Wally Berger, OFFred Frankhouse, P
1933Wally Berger, OF

Credits: MLB.com

What is MLB Immaculate Grid?

MLB Immaculate Grid is an immersive daily game that serves as the ultimate test for baseball aficionados. It presents participants with a unique 3-by-3 grid, each cell representing a distinct criterion closely associated with the sport.

The objective of MLB Immaculate Grid is to correctly identify nine baseball players who fulfill the specific criteria embedded within the grid. With only nine guesses at their disposal, participants must employ their analytical prowess and strategic thinking to strategically fill out the grid, aiming for a flawless score.

Every cell in the grid unveils a different clue, requiring players to delve deep into their hardball knowledge and keen observation to make accurate player selections.

It's a thrilling challenge that demands both familiarity with the game's intricacies and an ability to decipher the puzzle-like clues.

How to play the MLB Immaculate Grid game?

First, choose a player for each cell based on the criteria specified by the corresponding row and column. To be eligible for a team, a player must have played at least one MLB game for that team.

If a cell represents a team and an award, the selected player must have won that award while playing for that team. If a cell represents a team and a seasonal statistic, the chosen player must have achieved that statistic while playing for that team.

When selecting a player for a cell with a rate statistic (such as AVG or ERA), that player must have accumulated that statistic over a full season. Note that a player cannot be chosen more than once.

You have a total of 9 attempts to complete the grid. Each guess, regardless of its accuracy, counts as one attempt. Furthermore, you can select MLB players who are currently active or inactive.

