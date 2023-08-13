Which Angels players have had a .300+ batting average in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 13 

The MLB Immaculate Grid today features the Los Angeles Angels as one of the teams. It also has a stat-based section- a .300 batting average over a season. That means that anyone who wants to complete the grid will need to name an Angel who hit .300.

Rod Carew, the longtime Angels icon, is a great answer. He had a career batting average of .328 and with LAA, he hit over .300 in five different seasons. At the time of writing, 14% of players had used Carew.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 13: Which Angels players have had a .300+ batting average in a season?

Here are some other answers as to who has hit .300 in a season with the Angels:

Vladimir Guerrero (hit .337 in 2004)

Chone Figgins (hit .330 in 2007)

Torii Hunter (.313 in 2012)

Yunel Escobar (hit .304 in 2016)

Orlando Cabrera (hit .301 in 2007)

Mike Trout will be a very popular answer. He also has a career batting average of over .300 and has six seasons in which he achieved that feat.

You may be tempted to use Shohei Ohtani. After all, he's hitting over .300 right now. However, 2023 is not a qualified season yet, so he won't count.

Shohei Ohtani hasn't qualified for .300 season with the Angels yet

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference, as they can tell you the single-season batting leaders for any team. Therefore, every single hitter who notched a .300 batting season with the Angels will be there.