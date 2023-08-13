Which Angels players have also played for the Dodgers? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 13

The Freeway Series is in focus on the Aug. 13 edition of MLB Immaculate Grid, with the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers featured in one of the intersections. Players aiming for a perfect score today will need to name one player, current or former, who has suited up for both city rivals.

There’s been plenty of crossover between the two long-standing franchises over the years, so there’s many good answers to choose from. In total, 123 players have represented the two rivals and this article is here to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid by guiding you through some of those names.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 13: Which Angels players have also played for the Dodgers?

The first name that instantly comes to mind is Albert Pujols. The future Hall of Famer played nine seasons for the Angels between 2012 and 2021 before signing for the Dodgers, spending only one season at the franchise.

Albert Pujols has played for both the Angels and Dodgers

Atlanta Braves right-hander Jesse Chavez has played for nine different clubs since making his major league debut in 2008 - two of those being the Angels and the Dodgers.

Chavez had two stints with the Angels, first time in 2017 before returning in 2022 - both tenures lasting just one season. His tenure at the Dodgers during 2016 also lasted one solitary campaign.

2005 World Series champion Jon Garland is another good shout. The former ace joined the Dodgers during two occasions - 2009 and 2011, lasting just the duration of the campaign during both years. His stay at the Angels also lasted one season, after signing for them in 2008.

Other possible answers for today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Don Aase

Bobby Abreu

Orlando Álvarez

Garret Anderson

Larry Barnes

Tim Belcher

Steve Bilko

Joe Blanton

Ken Brett

Rocky Bridges

Hubie Brooks

Bill Buckner

Nick Buss

Drew Butera

Alberto Callaspo

John Candelaria

Gino Cimoli

Dennis Cook

Chad Curtis

Bobby Darwin

Vic Davalillo

Tommy Davis

Willie Davis

Dick Egan

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who has ever played even a single inning for either franchise.