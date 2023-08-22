Which Angels players have also played for the Orioles? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 22

The Los Angeles Angels and Baltimore Orioles are two of the teams featured on the August 22 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

"Immaculate Grid 142 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

There’s been plenty of crossover involving the two long-standing franchises over the years. In total, 119 players have donned both jerseys at some point in their career.

Luckily, this article is here to narrow your focus in order to help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 22: Which Angels players have also played for the Orioles?

Due to recency, the first name that comes to mind for the Angels - Orioles intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid is Alex Cobb. The right-hander played three seasons for the Orioles (2018-20) before being traded to the Angels, where he spent one solitary campaign.

Baseball legend Vladimir Guerrero Sr. is an excellent choice for this intersection. The National Baseball Hall of Famer played for four franchises during his illustrious fifteen-year long major league career, the Angels and Orioles being two of those ballclubs.

Senior Guerrero signed for the erstwhile Anaheim Angels in 2004 and stayed there for six seasons. He wrapped up his major league spell with a season-long with the Orioles in 2011.

Other possible answers for this intersection include:

