Which Angels players have also played for the Phillies? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 8 

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. These two teams have not had a ton of crossover over the years since they play on opposite sides of the country and in opposite leagues. Still, your job today is to name one player who played for both of them, and there are 125 possible choices.

Infielder Phil Gosselin played for the Angels in 2021 and 2022. He was an integral part of their bench. Prior to that, he spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Phillies. At the time of writing, he had been used by 0.6% of players.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 8: Which Angels players have also played for the Phillies?

See below for some other players who played for the Phillies and Angels:

Bobby Abreu (2009-2012 with LAA, 1998-2006 with PHI)

Russell Branyan (2011 with LAA, 2007 with PHI)

Matt Joyce (2015 with LAA, 2021 with PHI)

Mickey Moniak (2022-2023 with LAA, 2020-2022 with PHI)

Shane Victorino (2015 with LAA, 2005-2012 with PHI)

Howie Kendrick played for a lot of different teams during his MLB career. The infielder was with the Angels in 2006-2014 and with the Phillies in 2017. He is a perfect answer here.

Howie Kendrick played for the Angels and Phillies

