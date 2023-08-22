Which Angels players have also played for the White Sox? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 22

The Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox meet in one of the intersections of the August 22 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants aiming for a perfect score will need to name one player, current or former, who has suited up for both teams.

There are several options to choose from, as a total of 136 players have proudly donned both jerseys. Fortunately, this article is here to narrow your focus and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 22: Which Angels players have also played for the White Sox?

Jim Abbott is a good shout for the Angels - White Sox intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. He made his major league debut at just 21 with the erstwhile California Angels in 1989.

Abbott stayed there for four seasons before going on a brief 17-game run with the Chicago White Sox in 1995. He then made his way back to the Angels. In 1998, he returned to the White Sox for another season, starting five games and winning all of them.

Bartolo Colon’s 21-year career took him through 11 different franchises. In 2003, the right-hander threw a league-leading nine complete games for the White Sox. He moved to the Anaheim Angels the following year and stayed there for four seasons, winning the AL Cy Young Award in 2005.

Tommy John, the guy behind that surgery everyone in baseball has heard of and dreads, got his first All-Star Game nod in 1968 as part of the Chicago White Sox. During his White Sox years, he shut out opponents more than anyone else in the league, twice. Later on, he had a four-season stint with the California Angels between 1982 and 1985.

Remember the Boston Red Sox World Series-winning 2004 squad? Orlando Cabrera sure does, 'cause he was there. After that, he switched to the Los Angeles Angels, spending three seasons there. His final year with the Angels earned him a Gold Glove. Then, in 2008, he played a single season with the Chicago White Sox.

Check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database that can help you find out every player in history who has played even one solitary inning for either franchise.