Which Angels players have also played for the Yankees? MLB Immaculate Grid Answer September 17

The Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees meet in one of the intersections of the Sept. 17 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants aiming for an immaculate score will need to name one major league player, current or former, who has played for both teams.

"Immaculate Grid 168 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

There’s been plenty of crossover between the two long-standing franchises, with 161 players being eligible for this intersection.

If you are struggling to recall anyone, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answer September 17: Which Angels players have also played for the Yankees?

The people’s choice for the Angels- Yankees intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Reggie Jackson. At the time of writing, 19% of participants have gone with the National Baseball Hall of Famer.

Jackson played five seasons each for the Angels and Yankees. He joined the Bronx Bombers after they were swept by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1976 World Series. A month later, Jackson joined the Yankees, and the rest is history. With the addition of Mr. October to their squad, the Yankees won back to back World Series championships in 1977 and 78.

Jackson joined the erstwhile California Angels ahead of the 1982 season after becoming a free agent. He remained with the franchise until 1986 before returning to his beloved Oakland Athletics, where he began his legendary MLB journey. He played one season for the A’s before bringing down the curtains on his illustrious career.

Speaking of illustrious careers, Rickey Henderson is another excellent shout for this intersection. The Hall of Famer spent five seasons with the Yankees (1985-89), with his final season in the Bronx yielding his first World Series ring.

Henderson had an uneventful, three-month spell with the Angels in 1997. Brief, but just enough to see him qualify as a valid answer for this intersection.

Below are other possible answers:

Bobby Abreu

Mike Aldrete

Sandy Alomar

Rubén Amaro

Andrew Bailey

Steve Barber

Don Baylor

Clay Bellinger

Juan Beníquez

Brennan Boesch

Bobby Bonds

Fritz Brickell

Lew Burdette

Greg Cadaret

Bert Campaneris

Bob Cerv

Ji Man Choi

Tex Clevenger

Lou Clinton

Jim Coates

Check out Baseball Reference - they have an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.