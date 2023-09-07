Which Angels players have played with the Mets? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 7

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for fans to enjoy. Almost overnight, this popular quiz game has become a favorite for fans both young and old.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid features nine squares that users must populate with names of MLB players using the provided clues. While team names are most often given, sometimes a statistical value is included instead.

On September 7, Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have appeared for both the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels. Let's have a look at some top names.

Players who have appeared for both the Mets and Angels | MLB Immaculate Grid September 7

In his six MLB seasons prior to 1970, infielder Sandy Alomar never played a whole season while bouncing around a number of teams. Among the first teams he played for were the New York Mets.

In his 1970 campaign for the California Golden Angels, the Puerto Rican broke out. That year, he hit .251/.302/.293/ with 35 RBIs and 36 stolen bases, gaining an All-Star nod in the process. His son, Roberto, a long-time Toronto Blue Jays star, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

Pitcher Jason Isringhausen was selected in the 44th round of the 1991 draft by the New York Mets. In his rookie season of 1995, he overcame all odds, posting a 9-2 record alongside an ERA of 2.81 in 93 innings, earning a fourth-place Rookie of the Year finish.

He had All-Star appearances with both the A's and Cardinals, before pitching 45 innings and finishing with a 4.14 ERA as a member of the 2012 Los Angeles Angels.

During the heyday of the 1960s Angels, infielder Jim Fregosi was one of their top players. A five-time All-Star between 1966 and 1970, Fregosi also won a Gold Glove in 1967, and led MLB in triples with 13 of them in 1968.

Following his departure from the Angels, he appeared in 101 games for the New York Mets, hitting 5 home runs and 32 RBIs in 1970. His 818 double plays rank ninth in AL history. He would go on to manage the Philadelphia Phillies, coaching the team to an NL Pennant in 1993.

