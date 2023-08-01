Which Angels players recorded 30+ stolen bases in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 1

The Los Angeles Angels are in focus on the trade deadline edition of MLB Immaculate Grid. The final square of today’s puzzle will require fans to name an Angels player who has stolen base 30 times or more in a single season.

Run by Baseball Reference, a new puzzle comes out every day. Featuring a 3 x 3 grid of squares, players are provided with team names and sometimes, a statistic or two.The objective of the puzzle is to populate each square with a player who has either played for both teams or achieved the mentioned milestone.

The number of possible answers for this particular square is limited. In fact, only 14 Angels players in history have managed 30+ stolen bases in a season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 1: Which Angels players recorded 30 stolen bases in a season?

The best answer is often the most obvious one. Three-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger winner, 2014 AL MVP and future Hall of Famer Mike Trout stole an astounding 49 bases in his AL Rookie of the Year-winning 2012 season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



After hitting just .220 across 40 games in 2011, he went on to win the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year, and has posted an OPS north of .900 in every season since. On this date in 2011, Mike Trout made his MLB debut vs the Mariners, going 0-3.After hitting just .220 across 40 games in 2011, he went on to win the 2012 AL Rookie of the Year, and has posted an OPS north of .900 in every season since. pic.twitter.com/IQx8hR4Gmr

The next best shout for today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is Erick Aybar. The infielder suited for the Angels for the first 10 seasons of his career. 2011 was arguably his best campaign with the Angels. He stole 30 bases, the ninth-most in the AL. He also had a .980 fielding percentage at shortstop. His performances that year earned him his first and only Gold Glove Award.

Bobby Abreu is another good guess. He had a remarkable 18-year career in the major leagues, displaying a rare combination of power, speed, and a superb batting eye. He boasted a batting average above .300 six times, stole 20+ bases fourteen times, and drove in 100+ runs nine times.

Abreu also hit over 20 homers nine times, drew over 100 walks twelve times, and maintained an impressive career on-base percentage of nearly 40 percent (.395). While not flashy in the field, he was a consistent performer.

He achieved two 30/30 seasons and an impressive streak of seven consecutive 20/20 seasons. Surprisingly, despite his superior talent and impressive stats, he was only selected as an All-Star twice during his career. He spent four seasons with the Angels between 2009 and 2012.

Other possible answers for today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Chone Figgins

Chad Curtis

Luis Polonia

Devon White

Gary Pettis

Bobby Bonds

Jerry Remy

Dave Collins

Mickey Rivers

Sandy Alomar

José Cardenal