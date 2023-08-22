Which Angels players have recorded 40+ HR in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 22

While the Los Angeles Angels are not enjoying the best run of form in the ongoing MLB season, Aug. 22's MLB Immaculate Grid was a welcome sight for the Angels fans.

The daily internet puzzle game quizzed fans about the Angels players to have registered 40+ home runs in a season. Only four players have managed to reach the feat during the franchise's MLB history.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout received an overwhelming amount of guesses for today's puzzle, and it is not surprising at all as the 32-year-old has been a fan-favorite ever since his debut in 2011.

The 11-time All-Star has been a regular feature of the side over the past decade, assisting the team's progress with his impeccable hitting abilities. He broke onto the scene with 30 home runs in his rookie season, winning the Silver Slugger award in 2012.

He won the AL Rookie of the Year award that season and went on to improve his numbers in the following seasons. Trout struck 41 home runs in the 2015 season, breaching the 40-home run mark for the first time in his career.

Three seasons later, he scaled further heights by reaching 45 homers in a season. He breached the 40-home run mark for the third time last year after managing 40 homers for the Angels.

MLB Immaculate Grid August 22: Other Angels players with 40+ HR in a season

Shohei Ohtani: Given the popularity of the Japanese phenom, it would be an injustice to not mention Shohei Ohtani's name in today's list. The star slugger is enjoying the season of his life for the Angels, having already struck 43 homers.

The MVP contender won the AL Rookie of the Year award with the Angels in 2018. He struck 46 home runs in 2021, the second most by an Angels player in a season. Ohtani is on track to set the record for most home runs in a season for the franchise.

Troy Glaus: A four-time All-Star and 2002 World Series champion with the Angels (Anaheim Angels), Troy Glaus had a terrific stint with the franchise from 1998 to 2004.

Glaus breached the 40-home run mark in consecutive seasons in 2000 and 2001, setting the franchise record with 47 home runs in 2000.